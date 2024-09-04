Close
BRONCOS

Broncos’ Pat Surtain ll relieved by ‘life-changing’ contract extension

Sep 4, 2024, 3:21 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos are very happy about keeping their star cornerback around for the future and Pat Surtain ll is thrilled about the money is about to make and that he will be calling Colorado home for the next several years.

On Wednesday, the Broncos made PS2 the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history—handing the fourth-year star defender a four-year, $96 million extension that includes $77.5 million guaranteed.

“It’s life-changing, honestly, to be able to get this deal done so early in my career. Some people aren’t able to see second contracts and to be able to see that and to be able to have that deal done, it’s honestly a blessing, and I’m honestly relieved by it,” Surtain said seriously before half-joking. “I’m thinking about what I’m gonna get first, first purchase coming up. So I’m definitely thinking about that coming up soon.”

Surtain noted he may get a new car, that it was a bucket-list item.

But it was a time of reflection for the two-time Pro-Bowler as his former NFL defensive back father was the best part of it for the Broncos player.

“He’s very proud, how far I’ve come,” he said. “Him seeing me grow into the person I am today. He was very happy and ecstatic for me, just because, just knowing how much this organization believed in me to be able to get that deal done. But he knows the work I put in on a daily day in and day out. And honestly, this moment, I feel like this moment was just as surreal for him as it was for me. So you know, just having him by my side since I was yay high to where I’m at now is honestly the best.”

Surtain was also named a captain for the first time in his career on Wednesday, another thing he said he felt honored by when he chatted with the media.

“It actually can give the defense some freedoms relative to how they want to support the run,” Sean Payton said about having an elite cornerback on his roster. “They’re just they’re just hard to find. It’s probably one of the harder positions to play in our league and so it does create matchup problems offensively, but just as importantly it allows you some flexibility on defense, to do things maybe you couldn’t normally do if you didn’t have someone of that caliber.”

And it’s for those reasons the second-year head coach was sold on a future with PS2.

“I think both sides felt real good about the timing and we went ahead and did it,” Payton said. “It’s securing a real young, talented player who is a position that’s hard to find.”

