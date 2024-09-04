Sean Payton speaks on Bo Nix earning something he’s never seen

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is a big believer in rookie QB Bo Nix.

When he selected him No. 12 in the NFL Draft, the sixth QB off the board, some people felt Payton reached for Nix.

But not the man in charge, as Payton fell in love with Nix after working him out in Oregon over the spring.

And even though the regular season hasn’t started yet, Payton’s getting validated each day. Nix had a dazzling preseason and earned the starting job. Then on Wednesday, he was named a team captain, the first Bronco to earn that honor since Floyd Little 57 years ago.

Payton is about to embark on his 17th season as a head coach in the NFL, and having a rookie captain has never happened on a team of his before.

“Yeah it’s a first for me,” Payton said after practice on Wednesday. “I think it’s a credit to him and you know I think his teammates felt that he belonged in that position.”

Crucially, Payton did not pick the captains. It was up to a player vote. And even all those years in New Orleans, Payton never had a rookie in such a big leadership position.

“That’s not something that happens that often. I think it’s something you earn and these guys, all of them voted on these guys. It was probably as clean of a result that I had seen in awhile,” Payton said.

Payton added the veteran wide receiver Courtland Sutton received the most votes from the players as a captain. But the question kept coming about Nix’s unique honor.

“It’s unusual for a rookie to get made a captain, and yet by nature that position to some degree is leading. But that was something that I think organically takes place throughout the spring and training camp,” Payton said.

Nix joins Sutton, kicker Wil Lutz, guard Quinn Meinerz, linebacker Alex Singleton and cornerback Pat Surtain II as the Broncos captains for the 2024 season.