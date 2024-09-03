One prominent media member picks Broncos to make the playoffs

The Denver Broncos would shock a lot of people if they make the playoffs in the 2024 NFL season.

“Good Morning Football’s” Peter Schrager believes that will happen.

Schrager, who also writes for Fox Sports, released his postseason picks for both conferences on Tuesday, and has the Broncos as the No. 6 seed in the AFC. It’d be the first time Denver made the playoffs since 2015, when they won Super Bowl 50.

Here’s a look at Schrager’s full list, including who he has joining the Broncos.

It’s definitely interesting that Schrager has three AFC West teams in the postseason, just like he has three NFC West teams on the either side of the bracket.

Also, if Denver did earn the No. 6 seed, they’d play the No. 3 seed in the first-round. That is the Baltimore Ravens, who have reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. They’d dodge the Chiefs, who would host the No. 7 seed Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.

Schrager also has the Broncos in the playoffs, but not the Bengals or the Dolphins. Those are both trendy picks to win it all. Notably absent is also Russell Wilson and the Steelers.

Does any of this guarantee Denver will make the postseason? Of course not. But it’s a nice change of pace after a strong training camp and preseason from rookie QB Bo Nix. As recently as last month, one NFL Power Rankings had the Broncos as No. 31 in the league, a far cry from a playoff team.

If head coach Sean Payton can pull this off, it’d be perhaps his most masterful coaching performance left. We’ll have a better feel for where Denver is at after Sunday, when they open the season in Seattle against the Seahawks.