No matter the strong preseason Broncos still near bottom in power rankings

The Denver Broncos preseason has conceived a lot of the team’s fanbase that they finally have found a quarterback and better than that, there might be reason for hope this season.

In two preseason wins and a joint practice with the Packers, Bo Nix has won over a lot of Broncos Country. On top of that, the team has proved they might take another step forward in Sean Payton’s second season instead of the jump back they seemed destined for when the front office cut several big-name veterans this offseason. The narrative, at least here locally, seems to be that the arrow is pointed up on the Broncos, who haven’t made the playoffs since 2015. And maybe, just maybe, the team can go from five wins in 2022 to eight last season to an above .500 season in 2024.

Nationally, the Broncos are still projected to be selecting near the top of next spring’s NFL Draft and the team has the worst Super Bowl odds in the league. While I myself don’t see the Broncos quite making the playoffs in 2024, it seems obvious to everyone that Denver is more likely to make the postseason than be selecting with the first pick.

ESPN’s experts are in lockstep with Las Vegas’ bookmakers who have the Broncos at the bottom of the league. ESPN’s Power Ranking placed Denver second-t0-last in the league, 31, just ahead of Carolina.

The four-letter network had the Broncos ranked 31 after the Draft as well.

They offered that Greg Dulcich is on the hot seat for the team, as they listed somebody from each organization for that position.

Dulcich, the oft-injured tight end, has some serious competition for his gig and may find himself on the outside looking in despite some serious upside.

Around the AFC West, ESPN had the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs as the top-ranked team in the league. The Chargers climbed to 20 while the Raiders fell to 27.