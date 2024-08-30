Extremely cute photo of Nikola Jokic chasing child goes viral

Nikola Jokic was a part of the big celebration of Goran Dragic’s basketball career last weekend, taking part in his retirement send-off game with many other hoops stars.

While Jokic went off with some fun highlights, including a self-alley-oop and step-back threes, the moment that may stick with everyone is him chasing down a child.

The child? Goran Dragic’s 10-year-old son Mateo Dragic, who had a break toward one basket and the Denver Nuggets stud wanted to play some strong defense on it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoran Dragić (@zoki_dragic)

Jokic’s was joined by Dirk Nowitzki, Luka Doncic, Steve Nash, Luis Scola, Nikola Vucevic, Robin Lopez, Leandro Barbosa, Marko Guduric and Nuggets player Vlatko Cancar, among others including Hall of Famer Chris Bosh, who helped say goodbye to Dragic in a night called The Night of the Dragon. The event for charity sold out in 20 minutes.

Dragic spent 15 years in the NBA, averaging 13.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. The former All-Star and NBA’s Most Improved Player retires at the top of many league ranks for his countrymen. Dragic played the most games, scored the most points and threw the most assists among players born in Slovenia. But those records will soon fall as Doncic will catch him in scoring this season already. Nonetheless, Dragic’s career which was spent with Miami, Phoenix, Houston, Chicago, Brooklyn, Milwaukee and Toronto leaves a positive mark in hoops history. His top moment though may have come in 2017, when he led the Slovieans to a EuroBasket title, beating Serbia in the championship match.

Heading into the weekend like pic.twitter.com/ATzNs8W7qI — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 30, 2024

It was likely pretty cool for Cancar and Jokic to get the invite from one of the best Slovenian basketball players ever. And the fun might not be up as Jokic is rumored to be in next week’s Drazen Petrovic memorial game.

“Luka Doncic will be there. Goran Dragic will be there. Our three NBA players, Bojan Bogdanovic, Dario Saric, and Ivica Zubac will be there. And we are still waiting for confirmation on the arrival of Nikola Jokic,” Aco Petrovic told Sportske about the Sept. 5 event.