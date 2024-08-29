Kyle Freeland, Marlins errors deliver Rockies bounce-back win

DENVER — Sometimes, the game comes to you.

For the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night, rebounding from one of their most gut-wenching losses of the season was simply about being prepared to capitalize when their opponent flubbed.

They didn’t interrupt the Miami Marlins when they were making mistakes all over the infield, and the result was a 8-2 bounce-back win at Coors Field.

Miami committed four errors in the contest — two in the third inning, one in the sixth and another in the seventh. The flubs helped lead to three Colorado ones, with two runs scoring in the bottom of the sixth inning when Miami shortstop Otto Lopez flung wide of catcher Nick Fortes, allowing Michael Toglia to score from this base and Nolan Jones to come home from second base.

A throwing error from Miami pitcher Max Meyer in the bottom of the third allowed Drew Romo to score from second base; Meyer air-mailed a throw to second into right field, allowing the rookie catcher to easily come home.

Ezequiel Tovar salted away the win with a line-drive double to right-center field just past the glove of a diving Griffin Conine. Two runs scored on the 2-out hit, pushing the Rockies’ lead to the 8-2 final margin.

KYLE FREELAND WAS STRONG

Kyle Freeland got the win, scattering 2 earned runs, 6 hits and a walk over 6 innings. It was Freeland’s first win in five August starts and continued his strong work since returning from a two-month stint on the injured list June 23.

Freeland has posted a 3.71 ERA in 12 starts since returning to the rotation. In seven of his 12 starts in that span — including Wednesday night — he went at least 6 innings. He also recorded his 800th career strikeout and moved into 5th place on the Rockies’ all-time wins list with 59.

Relieving Freeland was Jeff Criswell, who struck out 5 Marlins while allowing only a walk in 2 innings of work.

Colorado goes for the series win Thursday afternoon before continuing its homestand with a Labor Day weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles.