BRONCOS

Peyton Manning and Larry David doing one-night-only Denver show

Aug 27, 2024, 10:51 AM | Updated: 10:52 am

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Peyton Manning was pretty pretty pretty good and while he was slinging a football to a Hall of Fame career, Larry David was busy starring in one of the greatest comedy shows of all time.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star and Seinfeld creator is sitting down with the former Denver Broncos quarterback for, “A Conversation with Larry David featuring special guest moderator Peyton Manning” on Friday, Sept. 20, at the Paramount Theatre.

The 7 p.m. show features “an informal discussion about Larry David’s time on Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and everything in between.” Manning is the special guest moderator, according to the event’s promotions team.

David is a big Jets fan and of course, Manning has many connections to both New York and their green football team. Perhaps a pigskin chat will break out as well. But Manning is much more than a former quarterback, he’s turned his unreal first career into a second act where he’s done pretty much everything in the entertainment space.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.

