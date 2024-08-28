The Denver Broncos can add up to 17 players to their practice squad in the wake of the 53-player roster deadline.

The number of players they can have is 17, not 16, because international player Thomas Yassmin does not count toward the mandated 16-player limit — just as he did not count toward the 90-player roster limit prior to Tuesday.

DENVER BRONCOS PRACTICE-SQUAD TRACKER

Denver offered a practice-squad role to center Sam Mustipher, according to KUSA-Ch. 9’s Mike Klis, but he chose to join the practice squad of the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Broncos are one of the most deft teams at manipulating the practice squad to effectively serve as an extension of the roster since the NFL liberalized practice-squad eligibility rules and increased its size during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the 2023 season, the Broncos had at least one practice-squad elevation in 16 weeks. Each player can be elevated from the practice squad a maximum of three times in a season.

Thus, some of the players on the practice squad will be in the plans to play, while some on the 53-player roster will be developmental in nature. The Broncos simply believed those players would not successfully pass through waivers if exposed.

“Roster management. We’re trying to keep the best players we can for as long as we can,” general manager George Paton said Tuesday.

“There are a couple of vets who will likely be active (from the practice squad) Week 1. You probably know who they are, but certainly we already have a few guys who are already going to be on our practice squad.”

Those players appear likely to be Humphrey and Burton.