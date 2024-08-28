Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Denver Broncos practice-squad tracker

Aug 28, 2024, 10:35 AM | Updated: 12:23 pm

BY DENVERSPORTS.COM


Denver Sports

The Denver Broncos can add up to 17 players to their practice squad in the wake of the 53-player roster deadline.

The number of players they can have is 17, not 16, because international player Thomas Yassmin does not count toward the mandated 16-player limit — just as he did not count toward the 90-player roster limit prior to Tuesday.

DENVER BRONCOS PRACTICE-SQUAD TRACKER

Denver offered a practice-squad role to center Sam Mustipher, according to KUSA-Ch. 9’s Mike Klis, but he chose to join the practice squad of the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Broncos are one of the most deft teams at manipulating the practice squad to effectively serve as an extension of the roster since the NFL liberalized practice-squad eligibility rules and increased its size during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the 2023 season, the Broncos had at least one practice-squad elevation in 16 weeks. Each player can be elevated from the practice squad a maximum of three times in a season.

Thus, some of the players on the practice squad will be in the plans to play, while some on the 53-player roster will be developmental in nature. The Broncos simply believed those players would not successfully pass through waivers if exposed.

“Roster management. We’re trying to keep the best players we can for as long as we can,” general manager George Paton said Tuesday.

“There are a couple of vets who will likely be active (from the practice squad) Week 1. You probably know who they are, but certainly we already have a few guys who are already going to be on our practice squad.”

Those players appear likely to be Humphrey and Burton.

Broncos

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Russell Wilson named Steelers starter, on track to face Broncos

Russell Wilson is now firmly a collision course with a rematch with his old team. Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin named Wilson the team’s starter for its Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons, officially ending a competition between the former Denver Broncos quarterback and Justin Fields that had been tilted toward Wilson throughout the […]

16 minutes ago

Samaje Perine Broncos...

Will Petersen

Just like that, Samaje Perine joins the Broncos biggest nemesis

According to multiple reports, former Denver Broncos running back Samaje Perine has landed with the Kansas City Chiefs

37 minutes ago

Bo Nix Broncos over 5.5...

Will Petersen

The public loves the Denver Broncos to go over 5.5 wins this year

John Ewing shared an interesting nugget on Wednesday morning, with 93 percent of folks thinking the Broncos over 5.5 wins is the play

2 hours ago

Broncos coach Sean Payton and owner Greg Penner...

Andrew Mason

Why some surprising Broncos deadline moves actually weren’t

The Broncos kept some players that many didn't expect to make the roster ... but this actually keeps with a pattern established by Sean Payton last year.

10 hours ago

Broncos WR Tim Patrick...

James Merilatt

It didn’t take long for wide receiver Tim Patrick to find a new home

The veteran didn't make the cut in Denver, but the former Broncos wideout has already landed on his feet, signing with an NFC contender

20 hours ago

Broncos quarterbacks Zach Wilson, Jarrett Stidham and Bo Nix three QBs...

Will Petersen

Broncos GM George Paton explains keeping three QBs on the 53

"We looked at last year, almost half the league kept three QBs. We think that number will increase," Broncos GM George Paton said

21 hours ago

Denver Broncos practice-squad tracker