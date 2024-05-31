Former NBA player Drew Gordon, brother of Aaron, passes away at 33

Former NBA player and New Mexico Lobos standout Drew Gordon died in a car crash on Thursday in Portland, according to multiple reports.

Gordon was 33 years old and is the brother of Denver Nuggets star forward Aaron Gordon. Drew, five years older, played nine games in the NBA for the 76ers and had a strong international career most recently playing for Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka in 2023 in Japan.

Gordon was a highly touted recruit coming out of San Jose, committing to play at UCLA before transferring to New Mexico for his final two college seasons—averaging a double-double each year.

Gordon was named to the 2015 LNB All Star Game in France for his play with Champagne Châlons-Reims. He was also a Russian League All-Star in 2018 for his play with BC Zenit Saint Petersburg and he took home an Italian Cup in 2014 while playing for Dinamo Sassari.

Gordon was around his brother and the Nuggets frequently, seen in the facilities as recently as the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Rest in Peace to a great man, father, brother, all around person and basketball player who traveled the world playing the game. My prayers to his wife, children and family. So happy I got to be in his presence in April in Portland. Will miss you brother. Horrible news. https://t.co/Fr5Uk9fMMA — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) May 31, 2024

Devastated by this news. Got to know Drew this season and he was one of the nicest guys out there. Drew was also a first cousin of former Ute Tony Harvey and that family is very very close. Just awful news. RIP to Drew and prayers to the family in this difficult time https://t.co/jGnZkc7sIj — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) May 31, 2024

Devastating news. Drew was at the majority of Nuggets games this season and was extremely close with Aaron. https://t.co/SJQftiu9m8 — Mike Singer (@msinger) May 31, 2024