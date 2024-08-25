Broncos cornerback Damarri Mathis suffers ankle injury

DENVER — Damarri Mathis lasted just two plays Sunday before succumbing to injury.

The third-year cornerback suffered a right-ankle injury while making a tackle of Tony Jones Jr. on the second play from scrimmage of the Denver Broncos’ preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals.

Mathis went low to tackle Jones, assuming position to stop him. But as he prepared to make the tackle, Angelo Blackson pursued Jones from behind and collided with him. The collision knocked Jones into Mathis, and Blackosn’s weight came down on Jones, leading all of the weight to land on Mathis.

A cart emerged for Damarri Mathis, who could not put weight on his right ankle. He received assistance as he boarded the cart.

The Broncos officially ruled out him early in the second quarter.

Rookie Kris Abrams-Draine replaced Mathis on the field.

Damarri Mathis had been in a competition to be the Broncos’ No. 2 cornerback opposite Pat Surtain II. But the fact that Mathis was out there for Sunday’s preseason finale indicates where the competition headed. Mathis started, while second-year cornerback Riley Moss was given Sunday off.

Levi Wallace also started Sunday at cornerback. He missed the previous two preseason games with a hamstring injury.