Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos cornerback Damarri Mathis suffers ankle injury

Aug 25, 2024, 3:27 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

DENVER — Damarri Mathis lasted just two plays Sunday before succumbing to injury.

The third-year cornerback suffered a right-ankle injury while making a tackle of Tony Jones Jr. on the second play from scrimmage of the Denver Broncos’ preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals.

Mathis went low to tackle Jones, assuming position to stop him. But as he prepared to make the tackle, Angelo Blackson pursued Jones from behind and collided with him. The collision knocked Jones into Mathis, and Blackosn’s weight came down on Jones, leading all of the weight to land on Mathis.

A cart emerged for Damarri Mathis, who could not put weight on his right ankle. He received assistance as he boarded the cart.

The Broncos officially ruled out him early in the second quarter.

Rookie Kris Abrams-Draine replaced Mathis on the field.

Damarri Mathis had been in a competition to be the Broncos’ No. 2 cornerback opposite Pat Surtain II. But the fact that Mathis was out there for Sunday’s preseason finale indicates where the competition headed. Mathis started, while second-year cornerback Riley Moss was given Sunday off.

Levi Wallace also started Sunday at cornerback. He missed the previous two preseason games with a hamstring injury.

Broncos

Sean Payton Broncos QBs...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton sounds like all three QBs will stay after preseason win

"I think I've told you already I see the three of them making it," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said about his three QBs after a 38-12 win

25 minutes ago

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Russell Wilson hasn’t been named Steelers starter — but all signs point in his direction

Russell Wilson might have sealed being the Steelers' QB1, leading Pittsburgh to a quick touchdown after a lousy night last week.

1 day ago

Zach Wilson...

Jake Shapiro

Broncos will focus on Zach Wilson at QB in final preseason game

Jarrett Stidham will start another preseason game for the Denver Broncos but it's just like the last time he got the first snap

2 days ago

Broncos QB Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

How Bo Nix earned the respect of his veteran Broncos teammates

Bo Nix handles himself like a pro and the seasoned hands in the huddle see it, which is part of why the rookie will be the starter in 2024

3 days ago

Denver Broncos coaching staff...

Will Petersen

Broncos coaching staff ranked shockingly low, but with a twist

The Broncos coaching staff is at No. 23 in the league, however the author didn't account for special teams coordinators or positional coaches

3 days ago

Peyton Manning...

Jake Shapiro

Peyton Manning reacts to Bo Nix being Broncos starting QB

While the Broncos were busy naming Bo Nix their starter, miles away their two best QBs were golfing, here's what Peyton Manning said

3 days ago

Broncos cornerback Damarri Mathis suffers ankle injury