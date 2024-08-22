Jokic’s brother hit with a protection order from fight at Ball Arena

After hitting a fan during a Denver Nuggets playoff game against the Los Angeles Lakers in April, Strahinja Jokic—brother of Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic—appeared in Denver District Court this week for his misdemeanor assault case.

According to 9News, the defense waived the arraignment and filed to amend the protection order that had already been filed by the prosecution. Strahinja was issued a protection order requiring him to stay away from the alleged victim of the April 22 incident for which Jokic’s brother is charged. Police only became aware of the fight after it had gone viral.

In watching the viral TikTok video, it seems as though Strahinja punched a fan with multiple women in the video they’re trying to calm the situation after, including Nikola Jokic’s wife Natalija.

Police said that the victim had “obvious cuts and bruising” near his left eye. The victim told police it was an unprovoked attack and that he was diagnosed with a concussion after. The victim said he did not press charges out of fear of relation but changed his mind in May. Strahinja was charged in July with three-degree assault and claimed he was defending an older man he knows.

Strahinja and Ognjena are the older brothers of Nikola and they’ve gotten into issues at Nuggets games before. The two were seen on camera taunting actor Jack Nicholson after a Denver playoff win over Los Angeles. Many years ago, a security guard had to hold Strahinja Jokic back after he was upset with a referee. The two brothers also went wild in 2021 in the playoffs when the star hooped was kicked out of the game right in front of the pair when the player was involved in an on-court altercation. Maybe more famously was the brothers’ spat and Twitter beef with the Morris family after Jokic collided with one of the twins during a game.

Strahinja does have a history away from Ball Arena in Denver. He was arrested for allegedly choking and pushing a woman during a domestic dispute in 2019 where he was said to have prevented her from calling 911. Faced with second-degree assault, Jokic pled guilty to a misdemeanor count of obstruction of phone service and felony trespassing with the other charges dropped.

Strahinja is the second-oldest of the group and a former pro basketball player who turned into an MMA wrangler.

The Nuggets won that game to go up 2-0 on the Los Angeles Lakers, a series they would win with the family, including the brothers, showing up at other Nuggets games. Strahinja has another court date on Oct. 1.