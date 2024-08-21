Gomber goes seven innings as Rockies start road swing with win

Austin Gomber went seven stellar innings Tuesday night as the Colorado Rockies started a 6-game road trip with a 3-1 win over the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

Gomber allowed just five baserunners, scattering 3 hits and 2 walks over a 96-pitch outing.

The only run surrendered by Gomber came to lead off the sixth inning, when Nationals shortstop C.J. Abrams turned a 1-1, four-seam fastball into a 394-foot blast to right center field. But Gomber retired the next six batters to conclude his evening.

It was the third quality start recorded by Austin Gomber in four trips to the mound this month. This was also his second start to last 7 innings in his last four outings; he also went seven innings during the Rockies’ 5-2 win at San Diego on Aug. 2.

In his first game back in the lineup since returning from a back strain, left fielder Nolan Jones went 1-for-4 with a 2-out RBI single that scored Brenton Doyle to push Colorado’s lead to 2-0 in the top of the sixth inning.

A Ryan McMahon RBI single to left field started Colorado’s scoring in the top of the first, scoring Ezequiel Tovar from third base.

Colorado’s other run came via a throwing error.

The Rockies had to deviate from their typical bullpen plan in the ninth inning, sending out Angel Chivilli to get the save when Victor Vodnik encountered soreness in his shoulder. Vodnik, who had recorded the Rockies’ most-recent five saves before Tuesday, will undergo further evaluation Wednesday.

The Rockies have now won three of their last four games after dropping eight of their previous 11. Their 6-game East Coast swing continues Wednesday night in Washington.