Top sports analyst declares Bo Nix the best QB in 2024 NFL Draft

Bo Nix was the sixth QB off the board during the 2024 NFL Draft, but one top sports analysts in the country thinks he’ll be the best in his class this year.

Colin Cowherd made that surprising declaration about the Denver Broncos rookie on his podcast, and it’s going viral.

Nix dazzled in both his preseason starts for the Broncos thus far, and is turning heads not just locally, but nationally as well. Here’s what Cowherd had to say.

"Hot take, Bo Nix is the best quarterback this year out of the crop." — @ColinCowherd and @JohnMiddlekauff have their eyes on Denver's QB pic.twitter.com/KpfmE2uGUX — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) August 19, 2024

“Here’s a take, Bo Nix got a better arm than I think people think. I think he’s more cut and athletic than people think,” Cowherd said.

Cowherd goes on to talk about how Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick, has a defensive head coach with the Chicago Bears. The same can be said for Jayden Daniels with the Commanders and Drake Maye with the Patriots. J.J. McCarthy with the Vikings is unfortunately out for the season and Michael Penix Jr. is backing up Kirk Cousins in Atlanta.

“Hot take, Bo Nix is the best quarterback this year out of the crop,” Cowherd said.

He has a valid case. Williams, Daniels and Maye are all undeniably talented, but we’ll see how they do without a guy like Sean Payton leading the way.

Over the course of two preseason games, the stat line of Nix was as follows:

23-of-30 passing (76.7 percent)

205 yards

6.83 yards per attempt

2 touchdowns

0 interceptions

116.7 passer rating

That’s simply ridiculous efficiency, something that can back up Cowherd’s claims. We’ll have to see it during the regular season, but the Bo Nix Era is off to a fantastic start.