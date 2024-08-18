Peyton Manning shares when Todd Helton ‘gave a masterclass in authentic kindness’

DENVER — Todd Helton was a football player once.

And when the Colorado Rockies honored Todd Helton for his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame, his old University of Tennessee teammate, Peyton Manning, was there to remind everyone.

Helton started at quarterback in front of Manning for the Volunteers to open the 1994 season. He didn’t last long. But he made an impression — not so much as a passer, but as a blocker, leading Manning to cue up a clip from a 30-year-old game at UCLA that played on the massive scoreboard beyond left field.

“He was the only football player I’ve ever known who would carry a can of Skoal in his football pants during practice. And he was also one of the toughest athletes I had ever seen,” Manning said of his longtime friend.

Manning took the Vols’ reins four games into that season, beginning his launch toward football superstardom.

Helton turned to the diamond.

“Though we were both recruited as quarterbacks, Todd was always a baseball guy,” Manning said.

For both Hall of Famers in their respective sports, the rest is history — and immortality.

“You and I have come a long way since being 18 or 19 years old at the University of Tennessee,” Manning said.

TODD HELTON WAS THERE FOR PEYTON MANNING

Peyton Manning shared the story of how Todd Helton suggested that the then-Indianapolis Colts quarterback work out and receive rehabilitation on his surgically-repaired neck in Denver during the 2011 NFL offseason. At the time, a labor impasse led to a lockout that kept Manning and his fellow NFL players away from their team facilities.

Helton arranged for Manning to work with Rockies medical personnel — and No. 17 even made sure that No. 18 had a place to stay, neither one knowing that a year later, they would share a sports town.

“Now, I’ve witnessed a lot of kindness in the world. But Todd’s was real, timely and focused on me when I needed it most,” Manning recalled. “With those selfless acts, Todd gave a masterclass in authentic kindness at its best, and I am forever grateful.”

“I can confidently speak for Todd’s former teammates that we all knew he would do anything for us — and we would all do the same for him. Todd Helton is the prime example of exemplary athletic skill co-mingled with humanity.”

After Manning spoke, a video narrated by the Pro Football Hall of Famer played on the scoreboard.

“Todd never viewed Coors Field nor the altitude of the Rocky Mountains as a crutch,” Manning said in the video. “He saw it as his home.”

BRINGING CHARLIE BLACKMON INTO THE CEREMONY

And finally, for one closing flourish, Todd Helton delivered the first pitch — with the last remaining teammate from his 17-year tenure, outfielder Charlie Blackmon, ably catching.

Joining Manning and Helton’s immediate family on the field for the festivities — which delayed first pitch of what would be an 8-3 San Diego Padres win — were Rockies broadcaster — and former teammate — Ryan Spliborghs and team owner Dick Monfort.

Manning and Spilborghs both took lengthy turns at the lectern. Monfort — who was personally thanked by Helton during his induction speech in Cooperstown, N.Y. last month — did not speak publicly during the ceremony.