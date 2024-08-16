Sean Payton admits only 60ish guys have chance to make Broncos

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton was in a good mood after training camp on Friday.

After all, his squad not only hung with the Packers in a joint practice, but many think the Broncos looked like the better team. Remember, Green Bay was a play or two away from going to the NFC Championship Game a season ago.

And while the preseason game on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High will be telling, Denver’s looked far better the last few weeks than many thought they would. We’ll see if that translates to the regular season, but expectations are up amongst fans and media members alike.

Still, next week will be critical, as Payton and the Broncos prepare for their final preseason game against the Cardinals, then eventually cut-down day on Aug. 27. That’s the date Payton has to trim his roster from 90 players to 53, and is always a tough one.

Payton was asked if he has an idea already how the final roster is going to look, and he made a surprising admission. About 30 guys have already been ruled out from making the team.

“We’re going to have two or three meetings… we’re probably at 60 right now. Give or take, 61. Then it’s just managing the roster relative to practice squad. There’s a lot that goes into that 53 cut,” Payton said.

Payton went on to talk about at one moment around the NFL, a ton of players hit the waiver wire. Some quick math says 37 cuts per team, times 32 teams is 1,184 players. Those guys can then be added by another team, whether on waivers or as a free agent depending on service time in the league.

“We talk all the time, you’re not just competing with your position group, you’re competing with the other 31 (teams) positions that you play,” Payton said.

The head coach mentioned there’s nine or 10 spots he’s still looking at us for grabs on the roster.

Ultimately, it all makes sense, it’s just interesting to hear Payton say it out loud.

And those 30 guys who probably deep down know they’re not making the Broncos still have a great chance to audition for other NFL teams in these final two preseason games.