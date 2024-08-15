Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Russell Wilson gets big opportunity to win Steelers QB competition

Aug 15, 2024, 4:33 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Former Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson will have a big chance to win the Steelers QB competition this weekend.

Wilson, who hasn’t played in the preseason due to a calf injury, will start for Pittsburgh on Saturday night against the Buffalo Bills. He’s neck and neck with Justin Fields to be the Steelers No. 1 quarterback when they open the regular season.

Head coach Mike Tomlin announced the news on Thursday after Pittsburgh had a joint practice with Buffalo.

Many thought Wilson would be the starter for the Steelers no matter what, but Fields has impressed in training camp, and the two split reps with the first-team offense as recently as Thursday.

Of course, Pittsburgh comes to Denver in Week 2, a game many Broncos fans would like to see Wilson start. Mostly so they can boo Wilson, who flopped in his two seasons in the Mile High City. Head coach Sean Payton cut Wilson this offseason, taking on the largest dead salary cap hit in NFL history.

Wilson’s been nursing the calf injury since the night before the Steelers first training camp practice, and spoke in typical Wilson fashion about being cautious while playing on Saturday.

“I don’t play with fear,” Wilson told reporters. “I never have. You play smart just like a normal game. Got to know when to get down, you got to know when to slide, get out of bounds, all those things.”

However, this is a huge opportunity for Wilson. If he plays well in his four offensive series with the first-team offense, Tomlin might be tempted to name him the starter. Fields struggled in Pittsburgh’s first preseason game, one in which Wilson sat out.

The fact Wilson is still in a competition this late in camp isn’t a good sign for his future as a surefire starter in the league, but the injury didn’t help.

Broncos Country probably isn’t wishing Wilson much success, but they would like to see him face Denver in Week 2. And for the Broncos to produce multiple turnovers and sacks in a victory.

 

Broncos

Garett Bolles Broncos...

Will Petersen

Garett Bolles raves about Bo Nix, taking Broncos back to playoffs

While Garett Bolles has seen the QB carousel go round and round, he thinks the Broncos may finally have their answer in rookie Bo Nix

8 hours ago

Justin Simmons new team...

Will Petersen

Report: Former Broncos star Justin Simmons finally has new team

More than five months after Sean Payton cut Justin Simmons in order to save $14.5 million, he's reportedly found a new team in the Falcons

9 hours ago

Devaughn Vele...

Andrew Mason

Every day, Devaughn Vele makes a play for Broncos

Every day, Devaughn Vele makes an impactful play, and that could be his ticket to a spot on the Broncos' 53-player roster.

18 hours ago

Zach Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Sean Payton on Zach Wilson: ‘I like the way he played’

Zach Wilson remains rooted at the No. 3 spot among Broncos QBs, but he's still done enough to catch Sean Payton's eyes.

21 hours ago

Sean Payton Bo Nix...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton asked bluntly why Bo Nix hasn’t been named a starter

Sean Payton has competition everywhere on the roster, so he told Kay Adams he won't name Bo Nix the starter while other battles roll on

1 day ago

Zach Wilson and Bo Nix...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton gives his highest praise yet for Bo Nix, Zach Wilson

After watching the film, Sean Payton liked what he saw from the two first-round picks in Bo Nix and Zach Wilson, albeit to different teams

1 day ago

Russell Wilson gets big opportunity to win Steelers QB competition