Russell Wilson gets big opportunity to win Steelers QB competition

Former Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson will have a big chance to win the Steelers QB competition this weekend.

Wilson, who hasn’t played in the preseason due to a calf injury, will start for Pittsburgh on Saturday night against the Buffalo Bills. He’s neck and neck with Justin Fields to be the Steelers No. 1 quarterback when they open the regular season.

Head coach Mike Tomlin announced the news on Thursday after Pittsburgh had a joint practice with Buffalo.

Many thought Wilson would be the starter for the Steelers no matter what, but Fields has impressed in training camp, and the two split reps with the first-team offense as recently as Thursday.

Of course, Pittsburgh comes to Denver in Week 2, a game many Broncos fans would like to see Wilson start. Mostly so they can boo Wilson, who flopped in his two seasons in the Mile High City. Head coach Sean Payton cut Wilson this offseason, taking on the largest dead salary cap hit in NFL history.

Wilson’s been nursing the calf injury since the night before the Steelers first training camp practice, and spoke in typical Wilson fashion about being cautious while playing on Saturday.

“I don’t play with fear,” Wilson told reporters. “I never have. You play smart just like a normal game. Got to know when to get down, you got to know when to slide, get out of bounds, all those things.”

However, this is a huge opportunity for Wilson. If he plays well in his four offensive series with the first-team offense, Tomlin might be tempted to name him the starter. Fields struggled in Pittsburgh’s first preseason game, one in which Wilson sat out.

The fact Wilson is still in a competition this late in camp isn’t a good sign for his future as a surefire starter in the league, but the injury didn’t help.

Broncos Country probably isn’t wishing Wilson much success, but they would like to see him face Denver in Week 2. And for the Broncos to produce multiple turnovers and sacks in a victory.