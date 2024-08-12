Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

Buffs go unranked in preseason AP Poll, first opponent gets high marks

Aug 12, 2024, 10:38 AM | Updated: 12:53 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Buffaloes will not have a little number next to their name when they open their season later this month, but their first opponent will be considered one of the top teams from a lower division.

In Monday’s Preseason AP Poll, the Buffs received just one vote. Five of CU’s Big 12 Conference foes got ranked; No. 12 Utah, No. 17 Oklahoma State, No. 18 Kansas State, No. 21 Arizona and No. 22 Kansas.  The Buffs will face all five of these teams and, of course, their preseason includes two rivalry games on the road in Nebraska and Colorado State. That’s not the end to tough games for the black and gold in the second year under Deion Sanders.

Colorado opens on Aug. 29 against FCS powerhouse North Dakota State, who are ranked as the No. 2 team in the Football Championship Subdivision. With the game being Boulder, and the Buffs coming from the higher Football Bowl Subdivision, Coach Prime’s squad is still currently favored by eight-and-a-half points.

So the Buffaloes roam back to their traditional lands in the Big 12 looks to be a gauntlet of a schedule in what is likely Sanders’ most important year leading Colorado. With both his son, star quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, and two-way stud Travis Hunter expected to leave after the fall and go in the top 10 of next spring’s NFL Draft—Prime may never have two bigger stars while in Boulder, heck he might not even be leading the Buffs after this season.

Colorado’s schedule last year was also around this level of tough, but maybe with more peaks and valleys. The 2023 Buffaloes faced five ranked teams by the time of those gamedays, including two in the top 10 with a slaughter out at Oregon and a close fight while hosting the USC Trojans.

Last season the Buffaloes battled real College Football Playoff hopefuls and if Colorado’s dreams are to come true—they will have to beat teams who start the season on the fringe of getting into the expanded edition of the competition.

The difference aside from the highs and lows last year provided may be the fact that both the Cornhuskers and Rams are now road games.

It will be tough sledding for Sanders and crew, they didn’t get the break of hosting downtrodden Pac-12 foe Arizona State and instead got a gauntlet of rivals who have high expectations.

Buffs

Head coach Deion Sanders embraces Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes after his touchdown...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders on Travis Hunter ‘he’s better than me’

Not many athletes can say they are better than Deion Sanders, but the Colorado Buffaloes coach thinks his star Travis Hunter is better

3 days ago

Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes warms up before a game against the Oregon State...

Jake Shapiro

ESPN quotes NFL scouts comparing Shedeur Sanders to Joe Burrow

ESPN did a dive on where scouts believe Shedeur Sanders sits for the NFL Draft as he enters his final season with the CU Buffs

5 days ago

Head coach Deion Sanders of the CU Buffs...

Jake Shapiro

CU Buffs enter 2024 season with top-rated transfer class

The CU Buffs may not have had the perfect offseason but it was one of the best in college football transfer-wise according to one rating

7 days ago

Folsom Field video board...

Will Petersen

The new video board at Folsom Field looks to be nearly finished

Both AD Rick George and the school's official account shared new images this week of the Folsom Field video board construction nearly done

27 days ago

Travis Hunter of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders speaks up about his apprentice Travis Hunter

One Colorado Buffaloes player is so unique that Deion Sanders is one the few who have ever been in his spot and that's Travis Hunter

27 days ago

Buffs head coach Deion Sanders...

Andrew Mason

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum: Buffs won’t make CFP; CU football ‘irrelevant’

Deion Sanders and CU Buffs football have national attention, but that means nothing to SEC-minded ESPN pundit Paul Finebaum.

28 days ago

Buffs go unranked in preseason AP Poll, first opponent gets high marks