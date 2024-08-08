Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Nikola Jokic’s Serbia can’t hang on against stacked Team USA

Aug 8, 2024, 3:08 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Nikola Jokic and Serbia threw enough punches to get the heavily favored Team USA on the ropes, but they just couldn’t land the knockout punch. Instead, former NBA MVPs Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid fought with everything they had to come back to beat current NBA MVP Nikola Jokic’s Serbian National Team 95-91.

It took a herculean effort from Curry to keep the Americans in the game, nearly setting a record for the Red, White and Blue by scoring 36 points. James and Embiid joined the party for some huge plays late to push the Americans through to the Gold Medal Game on Saturday. James notched his second-career Olympic triple-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists while Embiid tallied 19 points. Durant only notched nine points but hit some of the biggest shots in the closing moments.

Jokic and Serbia almost pulled an all-time upset. Entering as a 17-point underdog, the team led by as many as 17 early and led by double digits into the fourth quarter. The team clearly ran out of gas, out-classed by Team USA’s depth and unable to keep up with the American’s hot hand (16-of-32) from three.

Jokic finished with 17 points, 11 assists and five rebounds while his defense made a mark in the first half but was diminished late because of foul trouble.

Jokic got Serbia out to a quick lead in the game all the while Curry was going nuclear, scoring 17 points in the first quarter. By the end it was Jokic’s six points and five assists that had Serbia up eight. That kept extending as strong shooting from Aleksa Avramovic and Bogdan Bogdanovic poured it in to extend the lead to 17 points.

Jokic had some huge moments, like the sequence below where he blocked James then took it the other way for an AND-1 finish around the superstar. But it was another play against James’ teammate Anthony Davis in the first quarter that came back to haunt. Jokic had a clearly clean block on Anthony Davis, which was called a shooting foul. Not only the points but the second foul on Jokic hurt Serbia a lot. For whatever reason Svetislav Pesic did not use his challenge on the play despite Jokic’s begging and the coach never would utilize a review.

USA trailed more in this game than they did in the entire rest of the tournament combined and it was looking harry for the Americans, who entered the fourth quarter down 13. Especially since Team USA had the lead down to six in the third quarter after a few missed threes from Jokic. But a four-point play in the final stages of the third by Marko Guduric gave the Serbs back a big lead and momentum.

That was squashed on a Durant deep shot with seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter where Jokic was called for a foul away from the play. USA got the ball back because of it and Jokic was now in trouble with four fouls. On the same possession Devin Booker got loose on the in-bounds pass and hit another three to get the lead down to five.

Then came Embiid, without much resistance, scoring seven straight for Team USA. James tied the game at 84 on a layup a few moments later. But back came Jokic with a pass out of a double team for a layup and a lead. And then Serbia found the ball and a wide open shot to make it five, but it rattled out—setting up Curry for a three to take the lead with 2:22 left. Team USA never looked back, as James put down the hammer and the Serbians scrambled

The Gold Medal Game for the Americans against the host French is on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. with the Bronze Medal Game happening earlier in the day at 3 a.m. for Serbia against Germany. Both of those are Colorado time.

Jokic can score his second Olympic medal on Saturday with a win, while his efforts on Thursday won’t be forgotten as his best player in the world claim strengthen.

Meanwhile Colorado kid Derrick White can grab a Gold if Team USA pulls off a win on Saturday.

Nuggets

Joel Embiid #11 of Team USA shoots the ball against Nikola Jokic #15 of Serbia during the Men's Gro...

Jake Shapiro

Embiid is ‘dealing with injury’ again, right before playing Jokic

Joel Embiid didn't practice for Team USA on Wednesday, as the Americans prepare for Serbia and Nikola Jokic in the semifinals of the Olympics

1 day ago

Mathias Lessort #26 of Team France attempts to shoot over Jamal Murray #4 and Kelly Olynyk #13 of T...

Jake Shapiro

Jamal Murray struggles as Canada sent home by host France

Jamal Murray's slate of summer basketball has ended thanks to France, and the final game was a disappointment

2 days ago

Nikola Jokic #15 of Team Serbia takes a shot over Will Magnay #22 of Team Australia during the Men'...

Jake Shapiro

Jokic leads incredible comeback, sets up battle with USA for medal

Nikola Jokic and Serbia are likely to get a third chance to topple Team USA, thanks to an unbelievable comeback on Tuesday against Australia

2 days ago

Nikola Jokic medal...

Will Petersen

Nikola Jokic has wildly efficient game, leads Serbia to medal round

Nikola Jokic was his usual efficient self against South Sudan, finishing with 22 points and 13 rebounds to advance to the medal round

5 days ago

Nikola Jokic Serbia...

Will Petersen

Nikola Jokic has monster game, makes history in easy Serbia win

In a win for Serbia, Nikola Jokic was the first player in Olympics history to combine for more than 10 points, 15 rebounds and five assists

8 days ago

KCP Nuggets offseason...

Will Petersen

People in the NBA vote Nuggets as having the worst offseason

In a new survey of 18 coaches, scouts and executives dropped by ESPN, the Nuggets were voted as having the worst offseason of any NBA team

10 days ago

Nikola Jokic’s Serbia can’t hang on against stacked Team USA