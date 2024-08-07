ESPN quotes NFL scouts comparing Shedeur Sanders to Joe Burrow

ESPN did a deep dive on where NFL scouts believe Shedeur Sanders sits for the NFL Draft as he enters his final season playing for the Colorado Buffaloes. The varying opinions stretched from comparing him to an MVP-caliber quarterback to saying he’s a Day 2 pick at the current time. There was also some voice to how his father, Deion Sanders, could both positively and negatively impact where the quarterback ends up.

The article pointed out what exactly makes Sanders such an interesting prospect for the next level. Sanders insane accuracy, particularly on quick passes where he had an 81.3 QBR on throws 10 or fewer air yards in 2023, is his biggest strength. Sanders hit on 69% of his passes during his first season of major college football, throwing just three picks to 27 touchdowns. Sanders’ accuracy jumped to fourth-best-in-FBS 73.3% while in the pocket and was one of the better players in the nation when judged for having his feet set.

Because his earlier college career came at such a lower level while at Jackson State and last year’s efforts were behind an offensive line that gave him no chance, some scouts are still left with a lot of questions.

“Watching that Oregon game, he didn’t have a chance behind that group,” an NFC area scout that covers Colorado’s region told ESPN. “There are some things that come with him, but I believe he has a chance to be special if he matures in some areas.”

“When they actually protected him, you just simply can’t teach the poise that that kid plays with,”an AFC team’s scout told ESPN. “They crumbled after those first few games, but in those first games, Shedeur showed that he’s capable of operating at a high level when he has time.”

Other scouts also pointed out Sanders’ clutch gene, which was on display throughout the season but most notably against Colorado State in that extra-time thriller.

“He’s not afraid of the moment and welcomes those instances when they need him to make a play,” an AFC scout told ESPN.

The scouts in the story were asked to give comparisons for Sanders and three names stood out: Joe Burrow, Geno Smith and Tyrod Taylor. Smith, who was a madman at West Virginia and a former top pick, found a spot late in his career recently in Seattle. More fun was the second-most mentioned name in former national title winner and the uber-clutch Burrow.

“He’s Burrow because they’re just never phased in those high-pressure situations and plays with swag,” an AFC North area scout said to ESPN. “Does [Sanders] have plenty that he needs to clean up? Sure, but that type of calming presence is why Joe came into the AFC and it didn’t take him long for him to experience success.”

Meanwhile, Taylor has similar physical traits. At the very least, all three players are long-time NFL pros.

But Sanders has some things to clean up in senior year to move up the boards.

“He didn’t have a chance behind that offensive line, but he still has to learn to get the ball out faster,” an NFC scouting director told ESPN. “He just held onto it too long at times and had way too many plays that left you scratching your head.”

Sanders suffered an FBS-high amount of sacks last season all the while Colorado’s offense, which started on fire, ended up being pretty constipated by season’s end.

It’s why one scout said he’s a day two player right now but another said he could be the top player in the 2025 class.

But there’s both a worry and a reliability because of his father Deion. The worry has already come through the media with the possibility of the quarterback not playing for some teams. As well as the fact that his father has been his only coach and that will likely, unofficially, remain true. But because of his father’s Hall of Fame career, there’s a knowledge that the young Sanders will have the make-up to handle the NFL right away.

Sanders is clearly focused on where he goes in the NFL Draft, as his dad. But the better the Buffaloes do in 2024, the better things will be for the family.