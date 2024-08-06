Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

TRAINING CAMP 2024

Sean Payton spent very little time on the Broncos initial depth chart

Aug 6, 2024, 1:48 PM | Updated: 1:52 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton wasn’t really in the mood to talk about the team’s initial depth chart after practice on Tuesday.

Payton was peppered with questions about it, after the NFL made the Broncos (and all teams) release one before 2:00 p.m. MT.

Rookie QB Box Nix was listed as third behind Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson, something that created lots of conversation. Nix has been working with the starters plenty at camp, or with the second-team. It surprised many he was ahead of Wilson.

“Rookies are at the back of the line,” Payton explained.

That was the first of many questions about the depth chart, and the answers from Payton only got spicier.

“I’m not ready for a depth chart, but I have to get a depth chart. So, it’s easy to push the (rookies) to the back of the line. I’m not trying to send messages at all,” Payton said.

When asked why he puts rookies on the bottom, as they were at every position, Payton offered up an answer that got some laughs from the media.

“Just cause it’s easy and I don’t have to spend 40 minutes with (Broncos head of PR) Patrick (Smyth), I can spend five,” Payton said.

After questions went in a different direction, they returned to the depth chart, and Payton wasn’t thrilled.

“There wasn’t a lot of thought. We just got the depth chart out and that’s it,” Payton said. “We’re spending too much time on this depth chart, but keep going, keep asking.”

So, there you have it. From the head coach himself, don’t pay too much attention to this Broncos initial depth chart. He did one because the NFL made him, and spent barely any time on it.

Training Camp 2024

Broncos safety JL Skinner...

Andrew Mason

JL Skinner was part of why Broncos waived Caden Sterns

Caden Sterns wasn't going to make the Broncos, and some of that had to do with young players like JL Skinner and Devon Key.

17 hours ago

Bo Nix and Jaleel McLaughlin...

Andrew Mason

Even as a rookie, Bo Nix is already a teacher

Bo Nix is doing the little things well in his first NFL training camp -- including helping more-experienced players with their routes.

22 hours ago

Eyioma Uwazurike...

Jake Shapiro

Suspension served: Eyioma Uwazurike is back at practice

The Denver Broncos have another player back on the field, defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike has returned from a gambling suspension

1 day ago

Caden Sterns #30 of the Denver Broncos...

Jake Shapiro

Report: Broncos make shocking move, cut possible starting safety

The Denver Broncos are making a surprise move on Monday morning, as they get ready to release safety Caden Sterns, according to NFL Network

1 day ago

Broncos QB Bo Nix...

Cecil Lammey

Bo Nix is looking more and more like the real deal for the Broncos

As training camp progresses, the Broncos quarterback looks comfortable and is starting to make plays that look like a franchise QB

2 days ago

Sean Payton Russell Wilson Broncos...

James Merilatt

Sean Payton indirectly chucks Russell Wilson under the bus

As national media members repeat the talking points coming out of Broncos Park, it's clear that the head coach is blaming his former QB

2 days ago

Sean Payton spent very little time on the Broncos initial depth chart