BRONCOS

Broncos first depth chart of the season has Bo Nix as third QB

Aug 6, 2024, 10:05 AM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos first depth chart of the 2024 season came out on Tuesday, and rookie Bo Nix is listed as the team’s third QB.

At first glance, this seems puzzling. Nix is taking more and more reps with the starters in training camp and looks to be on track to start Week 1 in Seattle. At the very least, he’s ahead of Zach Wilson, but that’s not the case on the depth chart.

Wilson is listed as the No. 2 QB while Jarrett Stidham is the No. 1 quarterback.

But with head coach Sean Payton, there’s always a catch. Every single rookie on the roster is listed last at their respective position, and that includes Nix. Payton is an old school guy, and this appears to be an old school approach. He’ll make rookies earn their starting gigs by finishing camp strong and in the preseason.

Elsewhere, Tim Patrick is listed as a starting wide receiver, opposite of Courtland Sutton. Patrick’s missed the last two full seasons with injuries suffered in training camp. Following Patrick and Sutton are Marvin Mims Jr. and Josh Reynolds.

At running back, Javonte Williams is the starter followed by Samaje Perine. Jaleel McLaughlin is third and Audric Estime and Blake Watson are fifth and sixth. They, of course, are both rookies.

Luke Wattenberg is the No. 1 center, the only spot on the offensive line that’s up for grabs. Adam Trautman is ahead of Greg Dulcich and Lucas Krull to be the starting tight end. He’s not as good at catching passes, but is a better blocker.

On defense, Damarri Mathis OR Riley Moss is listed as the No. 2 cornerback opposite of All-Pro Pat Surtain II. Veteran Levi Wallace is listed as behind Surtain.

P.J. Locke and Brandon Jones are the starting safeties, while Alex Singleton is the only named starting inside linebacker. It’s Jonas Griffith OR Cody Barton starting next to him.

Baron Browning and Jonathon Cooper are listed as the No. 1 edge-rushers, with Nik Bonitto and Thomas Incoom behind them. Newcomer John Franklin-Meyers is listed as a starter at defensive end.

Punter Riley Dixon could be in trouble, as he’s in a battle with Trenton Gill for the job. They’re ranked as equals on this initial depth chart.

To see the Broncos first depth chart of 2024, including some gamesmanship by Payton, click here.

