TRAINING CAMP 2024

Broncos WR Tim Patrick on injury: “makes story that much greater”

Aug 2, 2024, 2:21 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick has had an unfortunate injury situation each of the last two training camps.

Both times the cart had to come out for Patrick as he laid in pain on the field. In 2022, he tore his ACL and missed the entire season. In 2023, after all that rehab, he tore the Achilles in his other leg and once again missed the whole year.

It’s an unfair and brutal journey for a player that Broncos fans have loved over the years.

On Friday, Patrick met with the media and was asked about the long recovery process, from not one but two devastating injuries.

“First five hours was rough. Probably the most down I’ve ever been. But once I talked to the doctors and talked to some people close to me, it was just another challenge,” Patrick said.

That’s an incredible outlook from Patrick, only taking five hours last year before attacking the recovery process once again. He says, for whatever reason, it’s just the hand he’s been dealt as an NFL player.

“You guys know the story, like it’s never really been easy. And it’s always the hard way with me for some reason, but it’s something that I embrace. It’s just another situation to make my story that much greater,” Patrick said.

Patrick was an undrafted free agent out of Utah in 2017, having brief stints with the Ravens and 49ers before landing with the Broncos.

He didn’t see the field until 2018, but had some moments before really coming onto the scene in 2020. Patrick caught 51 passes that season and 53 the next. He has more than 2,000 career receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

But it’s no guarantee Patrick will make the team, as the Broncos wide receiver room is crowded. He also hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2021, and that was two coaching staffs ago. Patrick addressed that on Friday.

It’s good perspective from Patrick, but you know he’s doing everything in his power to be on the 53-man roster. No matter what happens, his perseverance is to be applauded.

