Even as a rookie, Bo Nix is already a teacher

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Bo Nix can succeed if he keeps the Denver Broncos offense on schedule. And in a Sean Payton offense, a crucial method of doing that is by involving the running backs in the passing game with screen passes and checkdowns.

There was ample evidence from Nix’s college film that he could handle this part of the game well. But as running back Jaleel McLaughlin revealed Monday after a practice that saw Nix guide the No. 1 offense, there’s something deeper to it.

It starts with the notion of the rookie as teacher.

“He’s very mature. Very mature. I would say he’s teaching me things as well,” McLaughlin said. “So, I think that’s just a testament of who that guy is in Bo. And he’s a hard worker, focused, laser sharp. So, it’s fun. It’s fun back there with him.”

And while McLaughlin did not get into “specific specifics” of what Nix is teaching, he did confirm the area of interest:

“It’s a lot of different things in my route running that he’s been teaching me,” McLaughlin said.

One doesn’t have to go terribly deep into the archives to remember Peyton Manning doing the same thing for his running backs during the salad days of the Broncos offense a decade ago. But Manning was much the same way in Indianapolis — almost from the jump of his 1998 arrival.

Like Nix, Manning had oodles of starting experience in college — although not as much as Nix’s FBS-record 61 starts as a quarterback — and it showed.

“He’s doing great. People talk about all the games he started in college. I think that truly means something,” tight end Adam Trautman said. “You see it in the way he commands a huddle and the way he steps up into the pocket where he can find his voids. That’s an experience thing. A lot of guys coming out might not have that because they played in like 20 or 30 games. Bo’s played in [61]. He’s obviously been doing very well.”

The day was a busy one for Bo Nix, who led the No. 1 offense and also drew the assignment of throwing to the wide receivers as they went through 1-on-1 red-zone repetitions against the cornerbacks, which resulted in a handful of touchdowns — including passes to Jalen Virgil, David Sills, Phillip Dorsett and Devaughn Vele — but also a Reese Taylor interception and some pass breakups — including two by Kris Abrams-Draine.

During the team period, Nix operated well under pressure, finding Lil’Jordan Humphrey down the right sideline after being forced out of the pocket edge by Thomas Incoom, who worked around the left edge to flush Nix. Nix’s work in this regard wasn’t perfect; he missed Javonte Williams on a dump-off two plays earlier after Jonathon Cooper worked around the right flank to put Nix under duress.

He also capitalized off Jonah Elliss going too far around the edge when he rushed, scrambling to the vacated area for a decent gain. Two of Nix’s final three completions were to Courtland Sutton, and the duo appears to be finding a rhythm across the middle.

It was a solid morning for Jarrett Stidham during the two team period, highlighted by capitalizing off of a coverage bust to hit David Sills deep for a 50-yard touchdown pass during seven-on-seven.

Stidham also hit all five of his pass attempts during the two team periods, connecting with Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Blake Watson, Greg Dulcich, Michael Bandy and Audric Estimé. The highlight was the 15-yard pass to Dulcich, which saw the tight end gain separation from Devon Key on a crossing route.

Once again working with the No. 3 offense, Zach Wilson had one of his better days of training camp. He took advantage of a coverage bust to hit Troy Franklin for a touchdown down the left sideline during the seven-on-seven period. His team-period work was highlighted by a bullet to Devaughn Vele on a slant route, although he missed Josh Reynolds on a crossing pattern one play later by putting the ball behind the veteran receiver.

Wilson’s work led Payton to praise the fourth-year quarterback’s “patience (from) play to play” when asked about what Wilson had been able to demonstrate during training camp working mostly with the third team.

“I thought he had some good snaps today,” Payton said. “And even on Saturday, I see a guy who is pretty savvy with his snaps; you never feel a panic. So there’s a calmness to him.

“He made a few really good throws today.”

Certainly patience is a virtue one must have when spending most of the last week on the this team after running the No. 1 offense as recently as July 27.