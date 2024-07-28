Bo Nix threw an interception … but he rebounded in the red zone

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Turnovers have been virtually non-existent for Broncos quarterbacks this week as training camp gets under way, which is why the interception Bo Nix threw during a team period Saturday jumped out.

But the day got better … much better. And the red-zone periods represented an opportunity for him to flourish — which resulted in a gorgeous touchdown pass to Javonte Williams and two in a red-zone period near the end of practice.

Nix closed the day with just one incompletion on seven attempts. And he didn’t run up the score on checkdowns, either.

For Bo Nix, the key to overcoming the pick — which saw Levi Wallace step in front of an attempt to Greg Dulcich down the left flank — is simple:

“I treat it like a touchdown and just go to the next play,” Nix said. “A lot is going to happen. You learn a lot out there each play, and that’s just my focus right now.”

Jarrett Stidham ran with the No. 1 offense, and it wasn’t a splendid day for him. He was nearly intercepted by Jonas Griffith during seven-on-seven, with the linebacker breaking up a pass intended for Samaje Perine. He rebounded in the subsequent team period, hitting Tim Patrick for a completion. He later hit 2 of 3 passes in the penultimate team period, locating Dulcich past Wallace and finding Brandon Johnson on a slant before fading and throwing an off-balance incompletion intended for Patrick. He also had a touchdown pass in the red zone via a quick screen.

While Bo Nix pushes the ball downfield more often and Zach Wilson will throw off-balance, Stidham tends to take a fairways-and-greens approach. Being in his second year in the scheme is relevant, and most of his decisions this week have been quick. But with fewer risks comes a reduced chance for a massive reward.

It’s not whether you fall, it’s how you get back up. We’ve all heard that cliché, and for Bo Nix, it was apt, as he followed arguably his worst throw I’ve seen in 10 practices — rookie minicamp, OTAs, mandatory minicamp and training camp — with perhaps his most consistent form.

What’s more, part of Nix’s bounce-back came in the red zone, where his decision-making and ball placement led to back-to-back touchdown passes. It did take a while to get that opportunity; during the period in which Wallace intercepted him, the other three plays were runs, so the first-round pick had to marinate on the theft for a while.

The next team period saw him connect with Javonte Williams for a touchdown on a wheel route; Nix lofted a perfectly-placed throw that only Williams could reach; he dove for the football and came down with it fo the score. Consecutive touchdowns — including a lovely pass to Greg Dulcich in the back left corner of the end zone — followed.

Perhaps just as notable as anything on the field was what Bo Nix said when Woody Paige — the long-time Denver-area media personality nationally known for his “Around the Horn” appearances on ESPN — https://twitter.com/masedenver/status/1817390803758502146?s=61asked Nix how he would handle being the No. 2 quarterback.

Would Bo Nix accept being a #Broncos backup in his rookie season? “Well, I don’t know if I have a choice on that one — if I accept it or not. If I want to stick around, I better accept it. But I also don’t necessarily want to become complacent and say, ‘You know what? It’s my… pic.twitter.com/JSYm0ySLk0 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) July 28, 2024

“Well, I don’t know if I have a choice on that one — if I accept it or not,” Nix said. “If I want to stick around, I better accept it. But I also don’t necessarily want to become complacent and say, ‘You know what? It’s my rookie year. I’m okay with sitting back and hanging out and learning.'”

Working with the No. 3 unit, Zach Wilson had what was probably his best day this week, punctuated by a touchdown pass to Troy Franklin in the red-zone period past Tremon Smith that spurred one of the day’s loudest ovations.

Wilson had a touchdown pass to Marvin Mims Jr. during the red-zone period, and also hit David Sills for a connection, but his last attempt was broken up by cornerback Reese Taylor.

