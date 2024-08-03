Broncos work Friday was all about ‘details’ for Sean Payton

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Three times during the course of a Denver Broncos training-camp practice that stretched for nearly two-and-a-half hours Friday, Sean Payton and his coaches brought matters to a halt.

There was a reason.

Saturday’s practice is expected to be the closest thing to a scrimmage-type situation the Broncos will have during training camp until a joint session with the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 16 concludes the portion of summer work that is open to fans. So, with that bearing down, Payton wanted to make sure his team was getting the points he wanted to drive home.

“Just really wanted to harp on all the details today,” Payton said. “You know, we even as a staff, we just met with them, and I said, “I want to — I’m not going to use the word — but I want to be on [them] about everything.'”

Which meant that a pre-snap process and alignment that was in any way imperfect would rankle the longtime coach.

“Today was that like stone-in-the-shoe day coaching,” Payton said.

Yeah, that’s the sort of simile that most can understand. And the discomfort transferred to the players. It was a another test in a series of examinations that dots the summer.

“And it’s part of the discipline of playing, and fortifying the right 53,” Payton said. “It’s not just physically, the talent, it’s the mental toughness, the fortitude, all those other things.

“Can you be challenged? Can you be coached hard? How do you react?

“That was part of today.”

And throughout the day, mistakes persisted — including three penalties during a single two-minute drill possession.

Both the No. 1 offense and No. 2 offense drove to field goals during the move-the-ball, two-minute period at the end of practice.

Punt periods — protection and returns — were the special-teams point of emphasis. During the first punt period, Riley Dixon and Trenton Gill combined for nine punts. Dixon had hang times ranging from 4.50 to 5.23 seconds on five punts; Gill’s punts ranged from 4.66 to 5.44 seconds of hang time — with the 5.44-second hang time coming on a 64-yard punt.

Riley Moss and Pat Surtain II both made plays in run support. Baron Browning and Angelo Blackson also showed plenty of speed in backside run support to close on runs away from them in the backfield. Browning also had a coverage sack of Bo Nix.

In what seems to be a daily occurrence, edge rusher Thomas Incoom generated disruptive pressure. He also quickly diagnosed a Nix keeper to the left side. Incoom saw more work Friday with Nik Bonitto still sidelined due to a back problem.

Courtland Sutton had multiple explosive plays on Friday.

Nix has shown a willingness to throw in Surtain’s direction when he sees an opportunity developing with one of his receiving targets. That arose during a second-and-6 situation late in practice, when Sutton worked past Surtain and was on the receiving end of a strike from Nix that had plenty of velocity, gaining at least 15 yards on the connection.

“I chose to be selfish, focused on me, my mental and making sure that I came back a better version of myself.” — Broncos WR Tim Patrick, after being asked whether he took any mental repetitions to learn the offense while he was recovering from a torn Achilles tendon last year

I asked Tim Patrick about whether he took mental reps last year to learn the scheme while he was injured. He said he didn't, adding, "I chose to be selfish." But there's a LOT more to that — including his mental side to become "a better version of myself" — as he explains: pic.twitter.com/aaOn3NTLG3 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 2, 2024

Safety Brandon Jones continued to work on a side field as he recuperates from a hamstring injury.

Offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo worked on a side field.

Edge rusher Nik Bonitto was sidelined with a back issue.

Defensive end Zach Allen received a rest day.

Running back Audric Estimé were held out of practice as the Broncos monitor his repetitions following an offseason knee procedure. “Today was a scheduled down day,” Payton said.

Inside linebacker Justin Strnad did not practice after he “tweaked his groin,” as Payton described it. “We think he’ll be back [Saturday],” Payton said.

Left tackle Garett Bolles departed practice because of the birth of his third child.

Defensive end John Franklin-Myers returned to practice after missing time due to a death in the family.

The Broncos waived rookie defensive lineman Brandon Matterson and signed tight end Hunter Kampmoyer to fill his roster spot. Kampmoyer was issued jersey number 84.

Saturday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. MDT.