Sean Payton expects Broncos DL Eyioma Uwazurike back soon

The Denver Broncos should have another player back in the fold soon, as defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike is on the verge of returning from a gambling suspension.

Eyioma Uwazurike was suspended by the NFL for the entire 2023 season, after it was found he bet on NFL games, including the Broncos, while at the team’s facility.

There was also the matter of the Arapahoe County DA potentially pressing charges against Uwazurike, but 9NEWS reported earlier this week that wouldn’t be happening.

With Uwazurike cleared from a legal standpoint, Broncos head coach Sean Payton says his return is imminent.

“There’s good news on his front,” Payton said after practice on Thursday. “The other day everything in Colorado (was dropped). He had his conference call with the league office and we fully anticipate him now joining us as soon as possible.”

Payton added the Broncos are waiting on the league to make the final call.

The reinstatement will likely go as high as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s desk, but Uwazurike has been attending gamblers anonymous meetings, according to 9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan insider Mike Klis. That should help his case.

In the meantime, Payton is excited about the football player the Broncos are getting back.

“He’s in great shape. We were really excited to hear that news. We see that happening very soon and that’ll be an additional player for us. We’ll be glad to have him back,” Payton said.

Eyioma Uwazurike joined the Broncos during the 2022 NFL Draft, selected in the fourth-round out of Iowa State. He only appeared in eight games as a rookie, but had 17 tackles, two hits and a blocked field goal.

He’ll need to prove to Payton and the Broncos that he can still play in order to make the 53-man roster, but for now, it looks like the gambling suspension is close to being a thing of the past.