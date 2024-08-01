Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

TRAINING CAMP 2024

Sean Payton expects Broncos DL Eyioma Uwazurike back soon

Aug 1, 2024, 1:15 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos should have another player back in the fold soon, as defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike is on the verge of returning from a gambling suspension.

Eyioma Uwazurike was suspended by the NFL for the entire 2023 season, after it was found he bet on NFL games, including the Broncos, while at the team’s facility.

There was also the matter of the Arapahoe County DA potentially pressing charges against Uwazurike, but 9NEWS reported earlier this week that wouldn’t be happening.

With Uwazurike cleared from a legal standpoint, Broncos head coach Sean Payton says his return is imminent.

“There’s good news on his front,” Payton said after practice on Thursday. “The other day everything in Colorado (was dropped). He had his conference call with the league office and we fully anticipate him now joining us as soon as possible.”

Payton added the Broncos are waiting on the league to make the final call.

The reinstatement will likely go as high as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s desk, but Uwazurike has been attending gamblers anonymous meetings, according to 9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan insider Mike Klis. That should help his case.

In the meantime, Payton is excited about the football player the Broncos are getting back.

“He’s in great shape. We were really excited to hear that news. We see that happening very soon and that’ll be an additional player for us. We’ll be glad to have him back,” Payton said.

Eyioma Uwazurike joined the Broncos during the 2022 NFL Draft, selected in the fourth-round out of Iowa State. He only appeared in eight games as a rookie, but had 17 tackles, two hits and a blocked field goal.

He’ll need to prove to Payton and the Broncos that he can still play in order to make the 53-man roster, but for now, it looks like the gambling suspension is close to being a thing of the past.

Training Camp 2024

Quinn Bailey's season...

Will Petersen

Broncos officially end Quinn Bailey’s season, sign a local player

The Broncos announced they've signed rookie offensive lineman Oliver Jervis from Colorado State University after Quinn Bailey's season ended

6 hours ago

Broncos WR Josh Reynolds...

Andrew Mason

Catching everything, Josh Reynolds looks like he could be a free-agent steal for Broncos

Josh Reynolds looks not only like a keeper, but a potential dynamic threat in the Broncos offense as he catches everything in sight.

19 hours ago

Broncos quarterbacks Zach Wilson, Jarrett Stidham and Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

Bo Nix fares ‘pretty well’ as QBs get third-down test

Bo Nix worked with the No. 1 offense as the Broncos emphasized third-down work during their longest practice of training camp so far.

23 hours ago

Broncos coach Sean Payton and linebacker Alex Singleton preseason...

Will Petersen

After bad injury, Sean Payton shares plan for starters in preseason

Sean Payton is not going to change his preseason philosophy because of what happened to offensive lineman Quinn Bailey on Wednesday

1 day ago

Quinn Bailey Broncos offensive line...

James Merilatt

Broncos lose backup offensive lineman to apparent leg injury

Quinn Bailey appeared in all 17 games last season for Denver, playing a pivotal role as a utility offensive lineman at multiple positions

1 day ago

Audric Estimé...

Cecil Lammey

Broncos running game is going to be “Thunder and Thunder”

Whether Bo Nix or Jarrett Stidham are the starting quarterback, the Broncos offense is going to rely heavily on a pair of power backs

1 day ago

Sean Payton expects Broncos DL Eyioma Uwazurike back soon