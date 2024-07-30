The lack of star power on the Broncos roster is glaringly evident

If you’re heading down to Broncos training camp at any point during the next couple of weeks, be sure to bring one thing. It’s not sunscreen, although that’s advisable. It’s not a Sharpie, although autographs are always a possibility. And it’s not the latest team gear, even though the new duds do look sharp.

One thing is much more important… a roster.

Watching the Broncos go through the paces on Monday, one thing jumped out. It’s an anonymous bunch.

Pat Surtain is the team’s best player. He’s arguably the best cornerback in the league. But who is next on the list?

Based on paychecks, it’s probably Quinn Meinerz. The guard just inked a lucrative deal that makes the case that he’s the best in the game at his position, as well.

But with all due respect to interior offensive linemen, he’s a guard. What other team in the NFL’s second-best player plays that position? The list is a short one.

But after Surtain and Meinerz, it’s difficult to come up with another option. Almost every other position is filled with guys competing for a roster spot.

That might make for an interesting camp, with a lot of starting positions up for grabs. And it might make the preseason games actually worth watching, with jobs on the line. But it doesn’t bode well for producing a very good football team.

Oh, there are some recognizable names and faces. Courtland Sutton is entering his seventh season in Denver. It’ll be year eight for Garett Bolles. Those are the most-tenured players. But neither is a star.

Sutton is a good wide receiver, but he’s far from elite. He finished 44th in the league last year in receiving yards with 772, edging out Josh Downs and Darius Slayton. Give yourself a prize if you knew those two played for the Colts and Giants, respectively.

Bolles is an above average left tackle, but that’s about it. During his first seven seasons in the NFL, the former first-round pick has failed to earn a single Pro Bowl nod. He’s steady. He’s reliable. But he’s not great.

The next biggest names are probably Bo Nix and Javonte Williams. The No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 draft is in a three-horse race to be the Broncos starting quarterback, while the fourth-year running back is trying to hold onto his starting spot.

That’s about it. The throng of fans gathered on the hill would have a hard time naming too many other starters.

Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey were big-money free agents a year ago, as was Zach Allen. D.J. Jones was added a year before that trio. Good luck finding a No. 69, 74, 93 or 99 jersey in the crowd.

That’s not to say there are some talented players on the field. Baron Browning has a lot of upside as an edge rusher. So does Jonathon Cooper on the other side. Nik Bonitto is in that mix as well.

But the Broncos used to have guys like Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware. They used to boast former first-round picks like Bradley Chubb. There used to be talk about players combining for 30 sacks in a season. Now, it’ll be considered a solid season if the entire group combines to hit that number.

The defensive backfield featured Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson as the safeties a year ago. Now, it’s Brandon Jones and P.J. Locke. It takes some serious squinting to see that as an upgrade, especially with Jones filling the void left by Simmons’ departure.

Opposite Surtain, Levi Wallace is the other starting cornerback. Ja’Quan McMillian is the nickel back. That’s Nos. 39 and 29, respectively, just to save everyone some time.

Alex Singleton is back at one of the middle linebacker spots. He’s a special teams player turned into a full-time starter. He’ll line up next to Cody Barton. That’s Nos. 49 and 55; you’re welcome.

John Franklin-Myers is the other starter on the defensive line. Josh Reynolds is a new wide receiver. Adam Trautman is back as the No. 1 tight end. Michael Burton is the fullback. Luke Wattenberg seems to have the inside track to replace Lloyd Cushenberry at center. That’s Nos. 99, 11, 82, 20 and 60, for those who care.

And those are the starters. Good grief.

It used to be that the Broncos backups were relatively household names, at least in the Mile High City. It certainly didn’t take a diehard fan to be able to recognize most of the starters.

Not anymore. This year’s team is a nameless, faceless, anonymous bunch. It’s a bunch of unknowns, castoffs, underdogs and wannabes.

That doesn’t mean they won’t develop. Odds are that a few of them will. They’ll certainly get the opportunity, as the road to playing time is wide open at most positions.

But it makes for a strange experience when it comes to watching the team. It’s unlike anything in recent memory.

This is a franchise that is used to trotting out John Elway, Terrell Davis, Shannon Sharpe, Rod Smith, Ed McCaffrey, Mark Schlereth, Tom Nalen and Gary Zimmerman on offense, with the likes of Steve Atwater, Alfred Williams, Neil Smith, Bill Romanowski and Trevor Pryce on the other side of the ball.

In recent years, they’ve featured Peyton Manning, Demaryius Thomas, Knowshon Moreno and Tim Tebow, with players like Champ Bailey, Derek Wolfe, Chris Harris Jr., Aqib Talib and T.J. Ward on defense.

The current roster pales in comparison. It’s not even in the same league.

Yes, those are players who were a part of Super Bowl teams. But that’s the point.

There’s a reason so many of the national outlets are down on the Broncos. Their roster is devoid of star power. And in the NFL, it’s tough to win without those types of players, at least on a consistent basis.

How are the Broncos going to fare this season? Well, that remains to be seen.

But unless a bunch of players blossom at the same time, unless the sum is much greater than the individual parts, it’s going to a be long season. One look at the roster, or the 20 glances that are necessary during practice, provides that answer.

