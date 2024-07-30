Close
ROCKIES

Rockies trade another reliever one day before deadline

Jul 29, 2024, 8:50 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

A second Rockies trade from their bullpen went into the books Monday.

Colorado sent left-handed reliever Jalen Beeks to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for left-handed pitcher Luis Peralta. This Rockies trade comes two days after the team sent Nick Mears to Milwaukee in exchange for a pair of minor-league relief pitchers.

Peralta — the younger brother of Milwaukee Brewers starter Freddy Peralta — was recently promoted to AA Altoona from High-A Greensboro. A reliever, he has a 1.86 ERA over seven appearances in AA.

Beeks had a 4.74 ERA and a 1.358 WHIP with the Rockies this year. He joined Colorado last November after being waived by the Tampa Bay Rays, with which he pitched from 2018-23.

The Rockies dealt from their bullpen at the deadline last year. One of the pitchers they got in return for their deadline deals, former Braves farmhand Victor Vodnik, has become one of the Rockies’ best bullpen arms this season, and effectively has emerged as the team’s closer in recent weeks after working in a setup role for much of the season.

Beeks had been part of the Rockies’ closer committee. His 9 saves lead the team, and he ranks second in appearances this year with 45.

It would come as no surprise if at least one more Rockies trade doesn’t happen before the Tuesday deadline. Rumors continue to swirl around catcher Elias Díaz, last year’s All-Star Game MVP.

Díaz boasts a .275/.324/.389 line and a .713 OPS so far this season. His .275 average and .324 on-base percentage are on pace to be his best single-season figures in six years.

