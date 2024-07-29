Close
NUGGETS

People in the NBA vote Nuggets as having the worst offseason

Jul 29, 2024, 1:34 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Nuggets offseason took a bit of time to take shape, but eventually GM Calvin Booth’s plan was revealed.

He let Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leave in free agency to the Orlando Magic, but added Dario Saric to backup Nikola Jokic and landed Russell Westbrook to play behind Jamal Murray.

Booth also drafted DaRon Holmes II in the first-round of the NBA Draft, but unfortunately the rookie tore his Achilles in his first NBA summer league game. Holmes is out for the year.

There’s no doubt the Nuggets will look a little different in the 2024-25 season, but as long as they have Jokic, they’re still title contenders. However, folks around the league weren’t impressed with what Denver and Booth did.

In a new survey of 18 coaches, scouts and executives dropped by ESPN on Monday, the Nuggets were voted as having the worst offseason of any NBA team.

Denver received six of the 18 votes. The Chicago Bulls got five, the Los Angeles Clippers earned four, the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons each received one vote.

Two participants also said KCP to the Magic was the best move of the offseason. Similarly, the Nuggets losing Caldwell-Pope to Orlando also received two votes in the worst move of the offseason category. The starting shooting guard leaving town also received one vote for most surprising move.

Clearly, folks who work in the league didn’t like the Nuggets breaking up the best starting five in basketball. Saric and Westbrook are interesting bench additions, but Christian Braun likely being the starter is going to be an experiment to watch.

To read the full survey from ESPN, that wasn’t very kind about the Nuggets offseason, click here.

People in the NBA vote Nuggets as having the worst offseason