Denver Broncos throwback uniform will be on sale very soon

The day that all of Denver Broncos fans have been waiting for is almost here! The Broncos are going to celebrate “Throwback Day” on Saturday, Aug. 3 with the release of 1977 jerseys and merchandise.

Before the NFL draft in late April, the Broncos announced the throwback jerseys would be returning this year. They are bringing back the “D” and the “legacy blue” helmets that they haven’t worn in over 20 years this season, and fans are in love with the look. This is a uniform combination they wore from 1968 through 1996, but the Broncos haven’t worn these jerseys and that iconic helmet since a Thanksgiving Day game in 2001.

The Broncos will celebrate this look during Alumni Week in early October. In Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Broncos will don this iconic uniform as they celebrate Randy Gradishar going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That day, the Broncos are going to honor Steve Foley and Riley Odoms by inducting them into the Ring of Fame. The Alumni Weekend festivities are going to be a can’t miss moment for diehard and longtime Broncos fans.

The wait is over! Throwbacks will be available for purchase this Saturday, Aug. 3. ✍️ More details on Throwback Day » https://t.co/bDuaQ5r5go pic.twitter.com/va7EmQ3e0D — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 28, 2024

This is the classic look that Broncos fans have been waiting for. While the new jerseys (which I like) have met the public with mixed reaction, it seems like most of Broncos Country is ready for this throwback look – not only for the players but for themselves.

The Broncos Team Store is going to be open at 10 a.m. on Saturday where these throwback jerseys and merchandise will be available. Fans in attendance for training camp can gain entry to the team store at Broncos Park Powered by Common Spirit with a valid practice ticket.

