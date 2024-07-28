Sean Payton joins Kenny Chesney on stage Saturday in Denver

Sean Payton wasn’t sure if he’d be on hand when his long-time friend Kenny Chesney played Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday night.

“We’ll see. We’ve got so much going on,” Payton said Saturday. “Now interestingly enough, it falls on an off day, but it was good to have him out here. I said to our team that I first met him in 2002 — I told you guys that the other day. For someone like him — really call it mid-to-late 90’s and here it is in 2024 — he’s not playing at Ball Arena. That’s something. That staying power for as long as he’s done it.”

Nevertheless, Payton threw open the doors of the Denver Broncos facility to the country-music star. Chesney watched practices Friday and Saturday — and made use of the equipment.

“What he does is very difficult and that’s why he’s in here two hours in the weight room and that’s why he’s in the ice bath,” Payton said. “It’s not easy to do for as long as he’s done it.”

And when Chesney performed Saturday, Payton briefly joined him on stage.

Sean Payton and Kenny Chesney bro-ing out on stage at Empower Field tonight. Football is so close to being back! pic.twitter.com/G1EfpqGnoH — Richie Carni (@RichieCarni) July 28, 2024

Sean Payton did stop practice Saturday for Chesney to share a moment with the team.

Had a blast visiting the Denver @Broncos training camp today to hang with one of my best friends in the world head coach Sean Payton. Excited to be back in Denver playing @EmpowerField at Mile High tonight. Gonna be a rocking night in the Rockies. #SunGoesDownTour pic.twitter.com/kT9nP6dNab — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) July 27, 2024

The Broncos have a previously-scheduled off-day before resuming training camp Monday. Chesney resumes his tour next Friday in Nashville, Tenn.