TRAINING CAMP 2024

Broncos QB Bo Nix answers if he’d “accept” a role as the backup

Jul 27, 2024, 2:53 PM

BY CECIL LAMMEY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos are having a full-blown quarterback competition to begin 2024 training camp.

Three players are vying for one spot at the top of the depth chart, and head coach Sean Payton says they’ll let this competition play out organically.

Fans don’t want to hear that.

It’s clear after two days of training camp open to the public (four days in total so far) that rookie first-round pick Bo Nix is the fan favorite. Payton is rotating through quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham, Nix, and Zach Wilson just like he did in the offseason and on Friday it was Wilson running the first-team offense. On Saturday, Stidham was running with the starters as the team went through drills.

Monday is the first day of pads, and it’s the first day fans will get to see Nix with the starters – something much of Broncos Country is clamoring for. The Broncos selected Nix with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, and it’s clear at training camp that fans love whatever he does.

Nix will have a decent throw, and the crowd will roar with applause and cheers at Broncos Park powered by Common Spirit. Stidham will make an equivalent throw, and the crowd’s response isn’t as fevered. Wilson can barely do anything to get the crowd hyped up, although he did have the best throw of the day on Saturday when he tossed a deep pass down the right sideline to rookie wide receiver Troy Franklin.

This seems to be a two-quarterback race with Stidham and Nix closest to the starting job. Yes, Wilson is getting his chance but he’s not taking advantage of the opportunity in the way that Stidham and Nix are. So, who is going to be the primary backup? Would Nix be ‘okay’ with being the backup to begin his pro career?

He met with the media on Saturday and answered that question.

Nix is a fierce competitor. There is no way he becomes complacent in this competition. Practice has shown that Nix is not leading this competition, and he’s still got work to do in order to get up to speed in the NFL.

Payton has commented that Nix is a quick study, so if Stidham does beat him out for the starting job it may not be long before the first-rounder takes over.

Regardless, he’s got the right attitude. It’s not his choice, but he can make life easier for the coaches by standing out the rest of camp and in preseason games.

