Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Jamal Murray comes off bench, doesn’t do much in Olympic opener

Jul 27, 2024, 6:28 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray didn’t do much in his Olympic debut for Team Canada on Saturday.

Murray surprisingly came off the bench, and didn’t check in until late in the first quarter against Greece. He finished with eight points on 2-6 shooting in 18 minutes. Murray added three assists and a steal, but also had three turnovers.

Canada beat Greece 86-79 in group play to move to 1-0, and Murray did hit two clutch free throws in the final seconds to seal the victory.

Murray, who’s contract situation with the Nuggets this summer has been a popular topic, was outshined by the likes of RJ Barrett and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Barrett had 23 points and “SGA” added 21.

Yes, Gilgeous-Alexander is a great player for the Oklahoma City Thunder, but many expected him and Murray to be a two-headed monster for Canada. Instead that went to Barrett, who now plays for the Toronto Raptors after getting traded by the New York Knicks last season.

Murray was away from Team Canada for undisclosed reasons during some of the warmup period for the 2024 Olympics. It was unknown he’d come off the bench until minutes before the game with Greece.

Nuggets GM Calvin Booth doesn’t think Murray signing a massive $209 million extension with the Nuggets after the season will be a problem, but the delay in a new deal with Denver has some concerned.

Murray is a great player, and was crucial in the Nuggets winning the 2023 NBA title. But without Nikola Jokic in International play, he’s looks merely pedestrian.

It could be the fact he’s still not quite healthy, or it could be playing without Jokic. Regardless, no one expected Jamal Murray to have this small of an Olympic role.

At least, not yet.

Nuggets

Russell Westbrook Denver Nuggets Christian Braun...

Will Petersen

Report: Russell Westbrook to the Nuggets is officially happening

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook has inked a two-year deal with the Nuggets

1 day ago

Nikola Jokic century...

Will Petersen

Nikola Jokic voted 7th best men’s basketball player this century

The only guys in front of Nikola Jokic this century: LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, Tim Duncan, Shaquille O'Neal and Kevin Garnett

2 days ago

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Nuggets Lakers...

Will Petersen

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope says Nuggets should’ve lost to Lakers

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope talked with Draymond Green and made an interesting revelation about the Nuggets series with the Lakers

3 days ago

Reggie Jackson new team...

Will Petersen

Former Nuggets guard Reggie Jackson has another new team

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Reggie Jackson has a new team, and is landing with a contender in the Eastern Conference

4 days ago

Russell Westbrook Denver Nuggets Christian Braun...

Will Petersen

First calls for Russell Westbrook to start in Denver have begun

Paul Pierce shared an interesting thought as he wants to see Russell Westbrook start in Denver, pushing Jamal Murray to shooting guard

8 days ago

Russell Westbrook #0 of the LA Clippers celebrates after scoring against the Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Westbrook traded, expected to be cut and sign with Nuggets

With heavy suggestion from three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets will add former MVP Russell Westbrook

9 days ago

Jamal Murray comes off bench, doesn’t do much in Olympic opener