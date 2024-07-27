Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

TRAINING CAMP 2024

Broncos get a pleasant surprise with a player returning from injury

Jul 27, 2024, 10:45 AM | Updated: 10:49 am

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos were in for good injury news on Saturday morning.

Safety Caden Sterns made his training camp debut earlier than expected, after beginning the season on the PUP list.

Sterns missed the final 16 games of last season due to a torn patellar tendon suffered in Week 1, so it’s been a long road back. Clearly he just needed a few more days before joining his teammates on the field.

Full of potential, injuries have hurt Sterns in his young career. The safety was taken in the fifth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Broncos out of Texas. He played 15 games as a rookie in 2022, getting a couple of interceptions to go with 28 tackles.

However, Sterns was on the field for just five games in 2023, but also had two interceptions. As mentioned, he played the opener last season before missing the rest of the year. Clearly, his recovery took an extended period of time and a ton of hard work.

With Justin Simmons no longer in the fold and Brandon Jones already battling a hamstring injury, it’s good to see Sterns back on the field. Here’s hoping this is the start of a fun comeback story, and Sterns can stay healthy over the next six months.

Training Camp 2024

Broncos coach Sean Payton and linebacker Alex Singleton...

Andrew Mason

Broncos emphasize third downs; Garett Bolles wants to be ‘Bronco for life’

The two-day acclimation period allowed the Broncos to jump right into some key situational work as training camp ramped up Friday.

17 hours ago

Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

Bo Nix a fan favorite, Zach Wilson up and down, Jarrett Stidham steady

Bo Nix got the loudest cheers, but his day was something of a mixed bag, including a near interception at the end of practice.

21 hours ago

Pat Surtain II contract...

Will Petersen

Pat Surtain II seems pretty casual about getting a new contract

After training camp on Friday, Pat Surtain II met with the media and was asked about if he expects a contract extension to get done soon

23 hours ago

Javonte Williams...

Andrew Mason

How Javonte Williams lost 11 pounds in six weeks

Javonte Williams stopped eating after 7 p.m., gave up his beloved snacks ... and remade himself between minicamp and training camp.

2 days ago

Zach Wilson...

Andrew Mason

The QB rotation says Zach Wilson gets No. 1 reps Friday … but Sean Payton wouldn’t tip his hand

Sean Payton wouldn't divulge whether Zach Wilson would get the first-team repetitions when the Broncos open camp to fans Friday.

2 days ago

Marvin Mims Jr....

Andrew Mason

Marvin Mims Jr.: New kickoffs are going to be ‘hidden gems’ for Broncos

Marvin Mims Jr. should have more shots for big plays -- not just on offense, but on special teams with the massive overhaul of kickoffs.

3 days ago

Broncos get a pleasant surprise with a player returning from injury