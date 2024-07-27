Broncos get a pleasant surprise with a player returning from injury

The Denver Broncos were in for good injury news on Saturday morning.

Safety Caden Sterns made his training camp debut earlier than expected, after beginning the season on the PUP list.

Caden Sterns out here with a helmet lining up with the defense for walk throughs — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) July 27, 2024

Sterns missed the final 16 games of last season due to a torn patellar tendon suffered in Week 1, so it’s been a long road back. Clearly he just needed a few more days before joining his teammates on the field.

Full of potential, injuries have hurt Sterns in his young career. The safety was taken in the fifth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Broncos out of Texas. He played 15 games as a rookie in 2022, getting a couple of interceptions to go with 28 tackles.

However, Sterns was on the field for just five games in 2023, but also had two interceptions. As mentioned, he played the opener last season before missing the rest of the year. Clearly, his recovery took an extended period of time and a ton of hard work.

With Justin Simmons no longer in the fold and Brandon Jones already battling a hamstring injury, it’s good to see Sterns back on the field. Here’s hoping this is the start of a fun comeback story, and Sterns can stay healthy over the next six months.