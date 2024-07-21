No surprises as Broncos put three players on PUP list

The Denver Broncos placed three players on the physically-unable-to-perform list in advance of training camp Sunday, and none of them were a surprise.

Landing on the PUP list were:

LB Drew Sanders

Safety Caden Sterns

Safety Delarrin Turner-Yell

None of the three players took part in on-field OTAs or minicamp. Sanders is expected to be out until midseason after tearing his Achilles during an April workout. Sterns missed the final 16 games of last season due to a torn patellar tendon suffered in Week 1. Turner-Yell suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in Week 17 last year, and the relatively late date of that injury in the season could keep him on the sideline into the regular season.

Without Sterns or Turner-Yell, the Broncos’ safety corps is in flux. Devon Key — who spent last year on the practice squad — and 2023 sixth-round pick JL Skinner will have opportunities to prove their worth.

Sanders’ absence likely means more repetitions for third-round pick Jonah Elliss. Second-year veteran Thomas Incoom is also in line to get more work after spending most of last year as a healthy scratch.

Placement on the PUP list provides roster flexibility. If a player on PUP does not take part in training camp, the Broncos have the option of keeping that player on PUP into the regular season for at least four weeks — without the player counting toward the 53-man roster. After four weeks, those players are eligible for activation.

Two names dealing with injuries who did not land on PUP were tight end Greg Dulcich and running back Audric Estimé. Dulcich did not see action in OTAs due to a foot injury he suffered in December. Estimé underwent a knee procedure and was expected to be ready in time for training camp.

The Broncos’ first training-camp practice open to the public is scheduled for Friday.