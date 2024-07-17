Close
BRONCOS

Broncos dish out an $80 million contract just days before camp

Jul 16, 2024, 6:49 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos are rewarding Quinn Meinerz by making him one of the highest-paid guards in the National Football League, on the eve of training camp for the 2024 season.

According to multiple reports, Meinerz is staying in Denver on a giant four-year $80 million contract extension.

Meinerz was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin–Whitewater and was headed into the final season of his rookie deal. The Broncos rightfully wanted to keep the 25-year-old in place as he’s been one of the better offensive linemen in the league the last few years.

In 2023, Meinerz performed to an 83.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, the best of his career and third among guards to the Atlanta Falcons’ Chris Lindstrom (87.7) and the Los Angeles Rams’ Kevin Dotson (84.4.)

Playing in 45 games and getting 39 starts in his career, he just keeps getting better. Meinerz started all 17 in 2023 at right guard and allowed just two sacks while being one of the better run-blockers in the league.

Meinerz obviously fit in well with Sean Payton’s system. In the second year of the Super Bowl-winning coach, the guard will be protecting a big investment from the franchise. At some point, Denver will turn over the keys to rookie Bo Nix. But for now, Meinerz may work again for Jarrett Stidham or the reclamation project in Zach Wilson.

