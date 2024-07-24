Greg Dulcich a big story at Broncos camp day one, Payton pleased

The Denver Broncos took the field for their first day of training camp acclimation on Wednesday, and tight end Greg Dulcich was back.

Head coach Sean Payton told the media on Tuesday he would be, and that was indeed the case. It was a bit of a pleasant surprise that Dulcich didn’t start camp on the PUP list.

Reporters on the ground said Dulcich was one of the big stories, and after practice Payton was pleased with the talented but oft-injured tight end. Although he did have to get a jab in at him.

“Really good,” Payton said on how Dulcich looked. “All but the black socks, they looked a little awkward, but no it was good to see.”

Dulcich caught a few passes during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills and seemed to have that burst that made him so tantalizing as a rookie in 2022. But hamstring injuries saw him have multiple stints on injured reserve in 2023 and play in just two games.

“Credit the training staff. When you leave for the summer, no news is good news. And the players that weren’t able to practice were the players that we expected… so there were no surprises,” Payton added on Dulcich.

When asked specifically who stood out at the first day of camp, Payton mentioned running back Javonte Williams. But then after a pause came back to his tight end.

“It was good to see Dulcich back out there and him moving around,” Payton said.

It’s one practice, and Dulcich has to prove he can stay on the field for days, then weeks, then months. But for now, he seems healthy for the first time in a long time.