Want ice cream that looks like spaghetti? The Rockies’ Polar Pasta has you covered

It’s called Polar Pasta.

If you ever wanted ice cream that looks like spaghetti and meatballs, you’re either Homer Simpson in the midst of a food-deprived fever dream or the creative minds at Aramark Sports + Entertainment, which handles the food services at Coors Field.

For the concoction, vanilla ice cream — soft-served into thin strands — serves as the spaghetti, as it were. Chocolate doughnut holes take the place of meatballs. Strawberry sauce gives the glimpse of marinara. Finally, a bit of mint serves as the garnish of dry basil.

The ice-cream confection will be available at a concession stand near Section 119 of Coors Field starting Friday night.

Amazingly, the Rockies’ limited-time item is not as bonkers as some other concepts Aramark is unveiling throughout Major League Baseball.

To wit:

At Pittsburgh’s PNC Park, patrons can partake of the Burgh Bacon Sundae, which Aramark describes as a “Belgian pearl sugar waffle topped with vanilla ice cream, pretzels, caramel sauce, and house-made maple bacon.”

Houston’s Minute Maid Park will feature the Cajun Etoufee Nacho, described as “kettle chips topped with shrimp, sausage etouffee, shredded cheese, and green onions with Cajun seasoning.”

Royals fans in Kansas City can enjoy their team’s unexpectedly solid season with a Taste of the K taco, described as “a charred hot dog wrapped in a cheeseburger quesadilla and topped with barbecue brisket, French fries, shredded romaine, pickled red onion, Sriracha Cracker Jacks, and 816 Sauce.”

In Philadelphia, Phillies supporters can scarf down a City Churri Sandwich, whose composition is described as “smoked chicken thighs, cumin mayo, chimichurri sauce, and pico de gallo on a Liscio’s Bakery Brioche Roll.

And Red Sox rooters can chow on a Pig Mac, which is a grilled-cheese sandwich “stuffed with mac and cheese, pulled pork, and bacon strips on sourdough bread.”

By comparison, Polar Pasta seems sensible.

The Rockies might be near the bottom of Major League Baseball on the field, but at the concession stands, they remain among the sport’s the pace-setters.