MLB announces 2025 schedule for the Colorado Rockies

The world now knows when and where their favorite ballclub will play across America in 2025 as MLB released their schedule for the season and the Colorado Rockies will play host to some of baseball’s best.

The big date the city of Denver will be circling is April 4, when the Rockies open up Coors Field for the summer with the Athletics in town. What the A’s will be called and what city they will be representing isn’t quite as clear, but they’ll be in Colorado for the Rockies home opener. But before Denver hosts a team that almost moved to the Mile High City, the Rockies will open their regular season on the road with a trip to Tampa. The season-opener against the Rays will be on March 27. The Rockies then head up the east coast to visit the Phillies ahead of Opening Day in Denver.

Later on in April the vaunted Atlanta Braves, who draw a big crowd in Colorado, visit Coors Field for a three-game set beginning April 28.

Maybe the highlight of the schedule is a rare trip from the New York Yankees to Colorado, they’ll visit from May 23 to May 25 and they may be defending a 28th title. The highly-paid and star-studded New York Nine is tied for the best record in the American League at the 2024 All-Star Break. At the very least it’ll be worth seeing Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, if he stays in the Bronx.

Conversely, the Rockies make a rare visit to Fenway from July 7 to July 9. A rematch of the 2007 World Series and a cool venue to see the Rockies if you’re into ballpark travels.

Then comes the All-Star festivities that kick off on July 14.

The big National League clubs head to Coors Field back-to-back with the Los Angeles Dodgers in Colorado for a four-game series on August 18, followed by the Chicago Cubs, who visit from August 29 to August 31. The Dodgers are also in Denver in late June, so there will be two chances to see the NL West foes and Shohei Ohtani.

The season wraps up with another division rival as the Rockies head to San Franciso for a three-game series in late September.

The Rockies heaviest home stint comes as 15 of 22 games are at Coors Field from late April through early May. The Cubs trip in August starts the longest homestand with nine straight in Denver. But the trip to Wrigley Field in late May starts the longest road trip of nine straight away from Rocky Moutain High.

Colorado’s team will likely look very similar to the 2024 version since there are so many young players on the squad. The Rockies will probably be led again by Ryan McMahon, Ezequiel Tovar and Brenton Doyle on offense with Kyle Freeland being the mainstay of the pitching staff.