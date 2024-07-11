Jamal Murray blows off question about Nuggets contract extension

Jamal Murray struggled against the Dream Team on Wednesday night in Las Vegas in an exhibition game and after he didn’t clear up his future either.

The Denver Nuggets star guard hit just two of his eight shots over 17 minutes of play as Canada fell to Team USA 86-72. It was his first appearance on the senior men’s national team for his nation in nearly a decade as countries ramp up for the Paris Olympics which begin later this month.

For Murray, there’s been some odd talk the last month or so about the Blue Arrow and a possible contract extension. Entering the final season of a five-year deal, most would expect that Murray will stay in Denver given the amount of success he’s had as a Nugget and his pairing with Nikola Jokic. Though Murray’s leg issues would make anyone believe that he would take the $209 million on the table as soon as possible—yet, it’s unsigned and on the backburner through the summer games.

“When we get there, we get there,” Murray told the Denver Post in a pool of reporters. “I am playing games for Canada so it’s not on my mind.”

After the Canada loss, Murray was a hard interview. He said that it was more than basketball on Wednesday and that he expected things to go better in the coming exhibition contests ahead of the real contests in France.

Murray’s follow-up to his incredible title run was an up-and-down season in 2023-24. On the year, Murray averaged career highs in points per game (21.2,) assists per game (6.5,) and shooting (48.1%) but his injuries really hampered the team and he failed to get the All-Star nod he has sought for years.

The Nuggets and Murray are expected to address an extension in August after the games. The real question is what will the actual terms be that the Nuggets propose in the contract and will they be suitable to Murray?