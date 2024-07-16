Close
BUFFS

The new video board at Folsom Field looks to be nearly finished

Jul 16, 2024, 4:43 PM | Updated: 4:44 pm

Folsom Field video board...

(Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The CU Buffs football team will open the 2024 season next month, and the new video board at Folsom Field looks like it will be ready to go.

Both AD Rick George and the school’s official athletics Twitter account shared new images this week of the construction nearly done. George said the video board was turned on for the first time as well.

Take a look at the progress.

When the upgrade was revealed eight months ago, the University of Colorado said it would be finished in time for the 2024 season. It sure seems to be heading in that direction. This is on the south side of Folsom Field and has five times the surface area of the old one.

The new video board measures 130 feet wide by 36 feet high, eight feet taller than the old board and 98 feet wider, the school said. It takes Colorado from having one of the smallest video boards in major college football to above the national average.

“Enhancing the atmosphere of Folsom Field on game day is always a top priority and we are always looking for ways to improve,” CU AD Rick George said in a press release last year. “I’m confident this new video board will further enrich and elevate the game day experience for our fans next year in our first season in the Big 12 Conference.”

The board was expected to cost around $15 million to complete, something the Buffs were taking donations for during the winter. That page on their website is now gone.

In the meantime, here’s the teaser of what the Folsom Field video board will look like when it’s completely done. CU’s first home game is on Aug. 29 against North Dakota State. They will have a fancy new toy to show off all their highlights.

