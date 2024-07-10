Close
Deion Sanders jokingly mad Buffs don’t have a “layup” in first game

Jul 10, 2024, 12:41 PM | Updated: 12:41 pm

Deion Sanders...

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The CU Buffs and head coach Deion Sanders will open the season against North Dakota State on Thursday, Aug. 29 in Boulder.

And Coach Prime isn’t too happy about that.

Speaking at Big 12 media day in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sanders was asked about facing the Bison in Week 1. Those who follow college football know they’re a very solid program. North Dakota State competes at the FCS level, but has won nine of the last 13 national championships in that division.

“They’re good. They’re really darn good. And I’m mad at Rick (George) right now for putting them on the schedule to open up with them. Like, can you give me a layup or something? Those guys are wonderful,” Sanders said.

It was clear Coach Prime was somewhat joking based on the smile on his face, but there was probably an ounce of truth in his answer. AD Rick George didn’t do the Buffs any favors with this matchup.

“Those kids play their butts off, their tough. They don’t make many mistakes and they’re accustomed to winning. They don’t give a darn about being at home on or the road, that does not phase them,” Sanders said.

The Bison haven’t won the FCS title the last two years, but they’ve been close. They went 12-3 in 2022 and lost in the championship game and 11-4 in 2023. That resulted in a semifinal loss.

So, although Folsom Field should be packed and look great on ESPN that night, it’s no guarantee Colorado will start year two under Sanders at 1-0.

Coach Prime went on to say it should be a “phenomenal game” and “phenomenal matchup,” calling North Dakota State a program that is “second to none.”

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but the last thing Deion Sanders wants is to lose to an FCS school to start the season. But as he said, a victory is far from a layup.

