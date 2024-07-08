Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

Avs first rounder Calum Ritchie will get chance to crack NHL roster

Jul 8, 2024, 3:10 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Avalanche announced on Monday that the team has signed forward Calum Ritchie to a three-year entry-level contract—meaning the 2023 first-rounder will get a chance to play in the NHL in 2024-25.

Ritchie was taken by Colorado in the first round (27th overall) in last year’s NHL Draft. The 19-year-old played last season for the  OHL’s Oshawa Generals where he tallied 80 points in 50 regular-season games, ranking sixth in the league by points per contest. The center missed 17 games but returned to help the team to the top seed in the Eastern Conference. In the playoffs he added another 30 points in 21 games, taking the Generals to the Finals.

At 6-foot-2 and 187 pounds, Ritchie has been in the OHL for three seasons. He’s also competed internationally for Team Canada. At the 2023 IIHF U-18 World Championship, he tallied nine points to rank third on the team in scoring as his country got bronze. He also skated to a gold for Canada at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, leading the group in points.

With the ongoing Valeri Nichushkin drama and suspension as well as Gabriel Landeskog’s long-term knee injury, may Ritchie even have a shot to slide into the top six forwards alongside Nathan MacKinnon, Jonathan Drouin, Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen and Casey Mittelstadt? That would push Logan O’Connor, Miles Wood and Ross Colton into a pretty formidable third line.

Ritchie can be sent back to the OHL still, but won’t be eligible for the AHL right away since he is not 20. His NHL chance is all dependent on the young Ritchie taking a big leap, but the Avs may need just that in search of forwards with a salary cap crunch.

Avalanche

Valeri Nichushkin suspension...

Will Petersen

There’s a new twist in the Valeri Nichushkin saga with Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin is speaking about what happened in April of 2023 in Seattle for the first time

6 hours ago

Pavel Francouz...

Will Petersen

Avalanche Stanley Cup champion Pavel Francouz back in new role

Pavel Francouz is officially back with the Avalanche, but he won't be playing, rather coaching and helping the next wave of goaltenders

5 days ago

Erik Brannstrom Avalanche free agency...

Will Petersen

Avalanche add more defensive depth on second day of free agency

The Avalanche signed defenseman Erik Brannstrom away from the Senators in free agency, reportedly on a one-year deal worth $900,000

6 days ago

Avalanche preseason schedule...

Will Petersen

The Colorado Avalanche schedule for the 2024-25 season is out

The Avalanche schedule has them beginning the season on Oct. 9 in Vegas against the Golden Knights, and concludes on April 13 at the Ducks

6 days ago

Valeri Nichushkin...

Will Petersen

Avs should continue to try to trade Valeri Nichushkin this summer

While we wish Valeri Nichushkin the person the best, the hockey player has burned us twice; dealing him should remain the top priority

7 days ago

Sean Walker Avalanche...

Will Petersen

Avalanche have three of four trade deadline acquisitions leave town

Brandon Duhaime, Yakov Trenin and Sean Walker all departed, leaving Casey Mittelstadt as the lone deadline deal to re-sign with the Avalanche

7 days ago

Avs first rounder Calum Ritchie will get chance to crack NHL roster