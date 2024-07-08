Imagine being told you’re living the dream of performing for your country at the Olympics, that’s what happened to two Colorado Rapids players.

But only one is headed to Paris for the 2024 Summer Games. After Cole Bassett had been told he was a player for the red, white and blue, he got a last-minute phone call from US Soccer saying he was being left off the squad. The team changed their minds and the Colorado native Bassett was the 19th-man on an 18-player squad.

Bassett responded last night by scoring his career-high seventh goal of the season as the 22-year-old from Littleton led the charge for a 4-1 Colorado win over St. Louis. The Rapids have bounced back from an awful 2023 to currently hold fourth in the west. And Bassett is a big part of that, tearing it up since coming back into burgundy after tough stints on loan to Feyenoord and Fortuna Sittard.

All the tougher for Bassett is the 18-player roster for the games is built with 15 23-year-olds and young as well as three overage players. Making it likely this was Bassett’s last shot at the Olympic games, a longtime goal for the midfielder. He still has been in the fold recently with the United States Men’s National Team and given the absolutely chaotic state of US Soccer at the moment, it’s possible he can earn a new manager’s eye for the 2026 World Cup.

Calling Cremaschi over Luna or Cole makes absolutely ZERO sense. Ready for this? Cremaschi this year: 3g/1a

Diego Luna this year: 5g/8a

Cole Bassett this year: 7g/4a Just because he plays with Messi, doesn’t make him the better option. Do better USSF… https://t.co/kojneLquue — TheColoradoKid🇵🇸🌹🍉 (@RapidsCody) July 8, 2024

Meanwhile, the Rapids’ best player this season, Djordje Mihailovic, is one of the three overaged players headed to Paris. The 25-year-old midfielder joinned the ‘Pids after a stint with AZ Alkmaar. It didn’t go as planned, meaning he transferred back to the content for just $3 million. He was really solid for the Chicago Fire in his first pro stint then awesome in Montreal, leading to the European interest. His finest form thus far may be coming for Colorado, he’s tallied 10 goals and nine assists in his first 21 Rapids matches. The attacking midfielder also has already accumulated 11 USMNT caps—meaning he’s both on form and can be a leader for the young players.

It’s the United States’ Men’s team first appearance in the Olympics since 2008 and they will kick off on July 24 in Marseille against the French, who aren’t just the hosts but the No. 2 team in Men’s soccer. The group heads to Bordeaux for training camp on Tuesday.

The Rapids will miss Mihailovic a bunch but the good news, at least selfishly for Rapids fans, is that US Soccer’s loss in leaving off Bassett is Colorado’s gain in having him for the next handful of matches.