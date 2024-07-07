Close
NUGGETS

Nuggets Summer League roster includes fan favorite’s brother

Jul 7, 2024, 4:54 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

When the Denver Nuggets youngsters take the floor on Friday in Las Vegas for Summer League, they’ll feature several players who need to step into bigger roles next season as well as one key player’s brother.

Rookie first-round pick DaRon Holmes II will be joined by second-year players Jalen Pickett, Hunter Tyson and Julian Strawther feature as the group the Nuggets will likely need to find two rotation players out of for the coming season. Holmes, the center, was traded up for a few weeks back and is thought to be a future starting power forward in the league. His first pro action will come in Vegas later this week. Meanwhile, Pickett, Tyson and Strawther all head back to summer league after shakey rookie seasons. Strawther got the most time, factoring into the Nuggets rotation at times but a knee injury seriously hindered his first year. Pickett should have a shot to get serious minutes behind Jamal Murray while Tyson will look to build off of his First Team honor from last year’s Summer League.

With Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Reggie Jackson and Justin Holiday gone, and the Nuggets in need of a more steady backup frontcourt member, some of the four players need to be a factor next season and that road begins in earnest this week.

While all eyes will be on those four players, it’s worth watching Trey Alexander and PJ Hall, who signed two-way contracts about 10 days ago. The guard and big each had successful college careers at big programs but went undrafted. Denver will have one more two-way roster spot open, a type of contract that allows a player to bounce between the NBA and G League.

Among those competing for the final slot will be former Kansas Jayhawk Parker Braun. Yes, the brother of now Nuggets starting shooting guard Christian Braun, who also went to Kansas. When Christian left high school he went straight to Lawrence while Parker picked rival Missouri. After two seasons Parker went to Santa Clara for two years then finished up with the Jayhawks this year. Parker’s college stats wouldn’t blow you away but he joins Michael Porter Jr.’s brother Jontay Porter, who also went to Mizzou, as starting Nuggets players whose brothers played for the Summer League squad.

Nuggets assistant coach Andrew Munson leads the squad, who will play at least five games. It’s four games then basically a playoff tournament. The group will have a training camp this week before Friday’s first game.

Denver Nuggets Summer League Schedule

Friday, July 12 Game #1 at LA Clippers 8:00 pm COX Pavilion NBATV /Altitude TV
Sunday, July 14 Game #2 at Toronto 7:30 pm COX Pavilion NBATV/Altitude TV
Tuesday, July 16 Game #3 vs. Charlotte 4:00 pm COX Pavilion ESPN 2/Altitude TV
Thursday, July 18 Game #4 vs. Indiana 2:30 pm Thomas & Mack ESPN 2/Altitude TV
TBD Game #5 TBD TBD TBD/Altitude TV

