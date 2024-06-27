Close
NUGGETS

Nuggets sign two undrafted standout college players

Jun 27, 2024, 4:59 PM | Updated: 5:01 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Trey Alexander is headed back to Ball Arena, as the Creighton star who once led his Bluejays to two tournament wins in Denver is one of two college standouts, along with Clemson’s PJ Hall, signing with the Nuggets on Thursday.

The two went undrafted this week and join the Nuggets on two-way contracts which allows them to develop in the G League and get some time with the big club in Denver.

According to a report, the reason Hall wasn’t picked is because he wanted to come to Denver but the Nuggets didn’t have a second-rounder after trading up to get DaRon Holmes. He had a lot of interest from teams around the NBA but the big man lands in the Mile High City who had a high grade on him. The 22-year-old comes in at 6-foot-10 and just finished his senior season in the ACC, where he averaged 18.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 28.9 minutes. Hall added a three-point shot this season, which propelled him into being one of the better college players in the country. He earned an AP All-American Honorable Mention this past season with an All-ACC First Team nod. Hall played in five tournament games in his career, leading the Tigers to the Elite 8 this past spring and in doing so he topped Horace Grant’s program single-season scoring mark in 2023-24.

Meanwhile, Alexander is a guard out of Creighton who averaged 17.6 points, 5.7 rounds and 4.7 assists in 37.3 minutes per game last season. His minutes per game was most among major conference players this past season. Exiting the school after his junior season, they made the NCAA Tournament every year he was there, with the team going to at least the Sweet 16 in each of the last two. The Bluejays made the Elite 8 after beating NC State and Baylor at Ball Arena. The second-team Big East player, hit one of the biggest shots in college basketball this season, with a game-winner against Villanova on the road at the buzzer.

YouTube video

 

The Nuggets still have some major moves to make on their roster with the Kentavious Caldwell-Pope decision looming. In terms of minor moves, thanks to the new CBA—the Nuggets will have one more two-way contract left to give out which will likely happen during the NBA’s Summer League next month. Denver still has to fill in some open full roster spots and there’s no ruling Hall or Alexander out of getting major playing time in the NBA or perhaps earning a full roster spot.

In the past the Nuggets have had a lot of success with two-way players, getting strong contributions from Monte Morris, Torrey Craig and Davon Reed, who later became full-time players.

