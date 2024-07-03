Close
Chipotle launches new menu item for Colorado’s Sophia Smith

Jul 3, 2024, 3:53 PM | Updated: 3:57 pm

Sophia Smith of Team USA celebrates scoring her second goal against Colombia in the second half at ...

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

When you sit back to watch the Colorado trio kick butt for the United States Women’s National Team in the Paris Olympics this summer, you can grab Sophia Smith’s go-to order on the Chipotle app.

In collaboration with the burrito chain, the Windsor native shared her meal with us which can now be ordered digitally.

The Sophia Smith Burrito is one with Chicken, brown rice, light black beans, light pinto beans, fresh tomato salsa, tomatillo-red chili salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, sour cream and cheese

She dropped a video on Instagram, for the deal with Chipotle where Smith’s fiancé, Arizona Cardinals wideout Michael Wilson hosted an interview with the USWNT star.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sophia Smith (@sophsssmith)

Smith was the U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year in 2022 where she led the USWNT in scoring with 11 goals while being voted NWSL MVP, winning the NWSL Championship, and was also voted the Championship Game MVP. She was named to the roster last month with fellow Centennial Staters Mallory Swanson and Lindsey Horan.

The trio and the rest of the women representing the red, white and blue will kick off group play on July 25 against Zambia in Nice.

The Lady Yanks seek a fifth Olympic gold medal but they have not captured one since 2012. The squad is currently just the fifth-ranked team in international soccer, the lowest ever for the Americans. The team will play two send-off matches before heading to France, but none as fun as the one last month where Swanson netted a brace in front of her home state at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in a 4-0 win over South Korea.

Aside from smith Chipotle is allowing you to order Anthony Edwards, Taylor Fritz, Sara Hughes and Jagger Eaton’s burritos. And they’re bringing back foil in the color each will be seeking—gold.

Chipotle launches new menu item for Colorado’s Sophia Smith