Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

The Colorado Avalanche schedule for the 2024-25 season is out

Jul 2, 2024, 10:26 AM | Updated: 10:27 am

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The NHL released the 2024-2025 schedule for the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday morning.

The team will begin the season on Oct. 9 in Las Vegas against the Golden Knights, and conclude it on April 13 at the Anaheim Ducks. The first home game will be on Oct. 12 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Here’s a look at the full schedule, followed by some observations.

From Nov. 18 to Dec. 10, the Avalanche only have two home games and 10 on the road. That will be a tough stretch, including a trip to Florida to play the defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers. They’ll also be in Dallas to face the Stars, the team that knocked Colorado out in Round 2 of last season’s playoffs.

The Avalanche will play nine home games in both January and March, as the push for postseason seeding begins. They’re longest homestand of six games in a row at Ball Arena is from Feb. 26 – March 10. They’ll see the hated Minnesota Wild during that stretch, as well as Sidney Crosby and the Penguins and Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks.

There will be a long break in February for the “4 Nations Face-Off,” which will feature international tournament play between NHL Players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States. The Avalanche will get 14 days off during that stretch, but stars Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen are all expected to play in the tournament.

The Avs will also be off from Dec. 23-26 for the NHL’s Christmas break.

Overall, it seems like a fair schedule for the Avalanche. Surviving that brutal November and December stretch early will be key, before more home games in 2025.

Get ready, regular season hockey will be back in a little more than three months.

Avalanche

Erik Brannstrom Avalanche free agency...

Will Petersen

Avalanche add more defensive depth on second day of free agency

The Avalanche signed defenseman Erik Brannstrom away from the Senators in free agency, reportedly on a one-year deal worth $900,000

27 minutes ago

Valeri Nichushkin...

Will Petersen

Avs should continue to try to trade Valeri Nichushkin this summer

While we wish Valeri Nichushkin the person the best, the hockey player has burned us twice; dealing him should remain the top priority

9 hours ago

Sean Walker Avalanche...

Will Petersen

Avalanche have three of four trade deadline acquisitions leave town

Brandon Duhaime, Yakov Trenin and Sean Walker all departed, leaving Casey Mittelstadt as the lone deadline deal to re-sign with the Avalanche

1 day ago

Jonathan Drouin Avs...

Will Petersen

Reports: Avs get a deal done to bring key forward back to Colorado

The Avs locked up center Casey Mittelstadt last week, and now Jonathan Drouin comes back for another year on a $2.5 million deal

1 day ago

Nathan MacKinnon Nikola Jokic...

Will Petersen

Nathan MacKinnon, Nikola Jokic make history with same city MVPs

Nathan MacKinnon and Nikola Jokic joined Wayne Gretzky and Magic Johnson as NHL and NBA MVPs to come from the same city in the same year

5 days ago

Nathan MacKinnon Hart Trophy...

Will Petersen

Nathan MacKinnon cleans up at NHL Awards, wins first Hart Trophy

Nathan MacKinnon bested Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov and Edmonton's Connor McDavid for the Hart Trophy, proving his season was the best

5 days ago

The Colorado Avalanche schedule for the 2024-25 season is out