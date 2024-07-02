The Colorado Avalanche schedule for the 2024-25 season is out

The NHL released the 2024-2025 schedule for the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday morning.

The team will begin the season on Oct. 9 in Las Vegas against the Golden Knights, and conclude it on April 13 at the Anaheim Ducks. The first home game will be on Oct. 12 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Here’s a look at the full schedule, followed by some observations.

From Nov. 18 to Dec. 10, the Avalanche only have two home games and 10 on the road. That will be a tough stretch, including a trip to Florida to play the defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers. They’ll also be in Dallas to face the Stars, the team that knocked Colorado out in Round 2 of last season’s playoffs.

The Avalanche will play nine home games in both January and March, as the push for postseason seeding begins. They’re longest homestand of six games in a row at Ball Arena is from Feb. 26 – March 10. They’ll see the hated Minnesota Wild during that stretch, as well as Sidney Crosby and the Penguins and Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks.

There will be a long break in February for the “4 Nations Face-Off,” which will feature international tournament play between NHL Players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States. The Avalanche will get 14 days off during that stretch, but stars Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen are all expected to play in the tournament.

The Avs will also be off from Dec. 23-26 for the NHL’s Christmas break.

Overall, it seems like a fair schedule for the Avalanche. Surviving that brutal November and December stretch early will be key, before more home games in 2025.

Get ready, regular season hockey will be back in a little more than three months.