Brenton Doyle catch helps Rockies avoid worst month in team history

Brenton Doyle saved the Colorado Rockies from the worst month in franchise history.

With two outs in the bottom of the 1th inning, the game with the Chicago White Sox tied at 3-3 and Lenyn Sosa standing on third base, Chicago’s Tommy Pham laced a line drive to left center field that appeared to be dropping in for the game-winning hit.

If it hit the grass, it would have doomed at the Rockies to their worst-ever month, a 6-21 June ledger that would stand at the bottom among all Rockies regular-season months with more than 3 games played.

But the reigning NL Gold Glove winner in center field did what he’s done so many times — and did so twice Sunday — he made a spectacular diving catch.

The reprieve gave the Rockies a window through which they eventually escaped. After exchanging single runs in the 13th inning, Michael Toglia scored Ryan McMahon from third base on a 1-out sacrifice fly, allowing Colorado to eke out a 5-4 win at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The game was the Rockies’ longest in terms of innings played since a 14-inning game on June 27, 2017 and was the longest the team has had since the new extra-innings rule placing a runner on second to start the 10th inning came into existence in 2020. Marathon games have largely vanished since then.

Reliever Jalen Beeks got the win by pitching the final two innings, allowing a game-tying run in the 13th before retiring the White Sox 1-2-3 in the bottom of the 14th inning to end matters.

With that triumph, the Rockies snapped a 5-game losing streak and avoided an ignominious sweep at the hands of the team with the worst record in Major League Baseball.

Colorado’s 5 runs Sunday came via 3 sacrifice flies, a balk and an Ezequiel Tovar bloop single in the top of the 13th inning.

Keeping the Rockies alive for most of the afternoon was Kyle Freeland, who delivered his second quality start since returning from the injured list. Freeland allowed 2 runs, 7 hits and 2 walks in 6 2/3 innings of work.

Colorado’s bullpen followed that with 7 1/3 innings of 2-run ball. Neither run was earned, as the “Manfred Man” rule came into play on both Chicago runs at the expense of Rockies relievers.

June was still lousy for the Rockies; their 7-20 record in the month is tied for the sixth-worst month with more than 3 games in Rockies history.

But if not for Brenton Doyle, it would have been worse.