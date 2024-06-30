Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

ROCKIES

Brenton Doyle catch helps Rockies avoid worst month in team history

Jun 30, 2024, 3:50 PM | Updated: 4:16 pm

Colorado Rockies Brenton Doyle...

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Brenton Doyle saved the Colorado Rockies from the worst month in franchise history.

With two outs in the bottom of the 1th inning, the game with the Chicago White Sox tied at 3-3 and Lenyn Sosa standing on third base, Chicago’s Tommy Pham laced a line drive to left center field that appeared to be dropping in for the game-winning hit.

If it hit the grass, it would have doomed at the Rockies to their worst-ever month, a 6-21 June ledger that would stand at the bottom among all Rockies regular-season months with more than 3 games played.

But the reigning NL Gold Glove winner in center field did what he’s done so many times — and did so twice Sunday — he made a spectacular diving catch.

The reprieve gave the Rockies a window through which they eventually escaped. After exchanging single runs in the 13th inning, Michael Toglia scored Ryan McMahon from third base on a 1-out sacrifice fly, allowing Colorado to eke out a 5-4 win at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The game was the Rockies’ longest in terms of innings played since a 14-inning game on June 27, 2017 and was the longest the team has had since the new extra-innings rule placing a runner on second to start the 10th inning came into existence in 2020. Marathon games have largely vanished since then.

Reliever Jalen Beeks got the win by pitching the final two innings, allowing a game-tying run in the 13th before retiring the White Sox 1-2-3 in the bottom of the 14th inning to end matters.

With that triumph, the Rockies snapped a 5-game losing streak and avoided an ignominious sweep at the hands of the team with the worst record in Major League Baseball.

Colorado’s 5 runs Sunday came via 3 sacrifice flies, a balk and an Ezequiel Tovar bloop single in the top of the 13th inning.

Keeping the Rockies alive for most of the afternoon was Kyle Freeland, who delivered his second quality start since returning from the injured list. Freeland allowed 2 runs, 7 hits and 2 walks in 6 2/3 innings of work.

Colorado’s bullpen followed that with 7 1/3 innings of 2-run ball. Neither run was earned, as the “Manfred Man” rule came into play on both Chicago runs at the expense of Rockies relievers.

June was still lousy for the Rockies; their 7-20 record in the month is tied for the sixth-worst month with more than 3 games in Rockies history.

But if not for Brenton Doyle, it would have been worse.

Rockies

Elehuris Montero Rockies Nolan Arenado trade...

Andrew Mason

Rockies designate key piece in Nolan Arenado trade for assignment

Elehuris Montero, one of the players acquired by the Rockies in the Nolan Arenado trade, was designated for assignment Sunday.

9 hours ago

Colorado Rockies Cal Quantrill...

Andrew Mason

The Rockies lost a series to the worst team in baseball

Just when you thought it couldn't get worse for the Rockies ... they dropped a series to the worst team in MLB.

1 day ago

Charlie Blackmon...

Will Petersen

It’s time for the Rockies to trade Charlie Blackmon, Kyle Freeland

This isn't a Disney movie, and the Rockies season won't have a happy ending; Charlie Blackmon and Kyle Freeland deserve a chance to win

6 days ago

Kyle Freeland, Colorado Rockies...

Jake Shapiro

Kyle Freeland’s return is set as key lefty comes back from injury

The Colorado Rockies will get a big boost this weekend when left-handed starter Kyle Freeland returns from injury

10 days ago

Ezequiel Tovar #14 of the Colorado Rockies scores on a Ryan McMahon double against the Los Angeles ...

Jake Shapiro

Black ejected as Rockies collapse in historic fashion to Dodgers

The Colorado Rockies both epically blew it and were robbed badly on Tuesday, losing 11-9 to the Los Angeles Dodgers

12 days ago

Ryan McMahon...

Jake Shapiro

Report: Versatile Rockies bat ‘not going anywhere’ at trade deadline

The Colorado Rockies are famous for their inaction at MLB's trade deadline and Ryan McMahon will still be wearing purple come fall

12 days ago

Brenton Doyle catch helps Rockies avoid worst month in team history