BRONCOS

Here’s when the Broncos will have training camp practices

Jun 26, 2024, 10:09 AM | Updated: 10:34 am

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

The Broncos training camp dates are set.

The team announced the dates of the 16 open practices Tuesday morning. All sessions will take place at 10 a.m. at the team’s practice facility.

BRONCOS TRAINING CAMP DATES

  • Friday, July 26
  • Saturday, July 27 (“Back Together Weekend” event)
  • Monday, July 29
  • Tuesday, July 30
  • Wednesday, July 31
  • Thursday, August 1
  • Friday, August 2
  • Saturday, August 3
  • Monday, August 5
  • Tuesday, August 6
  • Wednesday, August 7
  • Thursday, August 8
  • Friday, August 9
  • Wednesday, August 14
  • Thursday, August 15
  • Friday, August 16 (joint practice with Packers)

The longest break — four days, from Aug. 10-13 — is around the team’s Aug. 11 preseason opener at Indianapolis.

Tickets will be available to the general public beginning Thursday morning at Ticketmaster on a first-come, first-serve basis, but season-ticket holders can claim their tickets immediately.

Broncos fans training camp
(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

This will be the last Broncos training camp before an extensive renovation and redevelopment of their facility, which was rechristened “Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit” earlier this offseason. The facility had been known as Centura Health Training Center, but that company underwent a rebranding to which the Broncos chose to adapt their facility name.

The team chose to delay reconstruction of its facility until after this year’s training camp. Their 2025 camp is expected to be held on-site, with arrangements for fans to be able to watch in the midst of the work to build its new headquarters building where the current berm for fans now sits.

This will be the 22nd-straight Broncos training camp held at their team headquarters facility, which first opened in 1990. The team moved training camp to their facility in 2003 after two decades at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.

The Broncos have hosted fans at their training camp for all but two of the 22 seasons at their facility. They didn’t host fans in 2014 while the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse was constructed. The 2020 camp was closed to spectators in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

